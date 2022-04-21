ASHLEY BATTEN: ALL IN THE FAMILY: Batten's mom inspired her to be a nurse

McLeod Registered Nurse Ashley Batten knew from a young age that she would pursue a career that involved helping people lead healthy lives.

“My mom is a nurse and growing up I found myself curious about different medical conditions and how to treat them,” Batten said. “My mom and I would have conversations revolving around medical-related topics, and she is ultimately the one who inspired me to become a nurse. I admired her knowledge and the care she had for people as she told me about her experiences in nursing.”

Batten joined the McLeod Health Seacoast team three and a half years ago immediately following her graduation from Horry Georgetown Technical College.

“When I first graduated nursing school, I wanted to work on a medical surgical floor to get a good foundation in my nursing skills and gain experience with a variety of disease processes. I have learned so much over the past few years and greatly value my time that I have spent on the Medical Surgical unit.”

Batten was nominated for the Morning News’ Outstanding Nurse and recognized as one of the extraordinary nurses in our area who goes “above and beyond” to deliver compassionate care. She was chosen to be featured for National Nurses Week.

The person nominating Brown wrote: "Ashley has always loved caring for others. She always provides excellent and compassionate care for her patients. She strongly advocates for those who can’t communicate their needs. For her, nursing is more than a job, it’s a lifestyle. She goes above and beyond to help her patients and coworkers."

Shortly after her new career in nursing, the COVID pandemic hit. Batten underscores the resiliency and teamwork required of each nurse during this time.

“COVID changed the way that we did many things in healthcare,” Batten said. “There was a learning curve to caring for COVID patients, and as we understood more about the virus, the way we cared for these patients constantly changed. However, the love and teamwork that was witnessed from our staff made me very proud to be a part of our team. We have really bonded through the experience and came out stronger and better nurses.”

Batten and her team have supported and encouraged one another through every challenge presented to them. What has helped more than anything, Batten says, is talking and sharing feelings with people who were going through the same difficulties.

In her short nursing career, Batten has already made an impact on her patients and co-workers, receiving both the DAISY Award and Healthcare Hero Award.

To recognize those Nurses at McLeod Regional Medical Center who are true examples of Nursing Excellence, patients, family members and co-workers may nominate nurses for the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses. The award is part of the DAISY Foundation's program to recognize the super-human efforts nurses perform every day.

The Healthcare Hero program allows grateful patients, their families and friends the opportunity to support patient services and programs at McLeod Health while recognizing the exemplary care received from a McLeod ‘Healthcare Hero’ medical provider.

“I chose to become a nurse because I wanted to care for and help people,” Batten said. “It is so rewarding and fulfilling to see the difference in people as they recover and the confidence that builds in them as they learn to manage their medical needs.”