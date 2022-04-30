Association honors Leatherman with Carnell Award

FLORENCE, S.C. -- The South Carolina Primary Health Care Association honored the late state Sen. Hugh K. Leatherman Sr. with the Marion P. Carnell Award on Thursday.

The award was presented to Leatherman's wife, Jean, at an award luncheon, held by HopeHealth at the Florence Country Club. The late senator was chosen for the award at the 2022 SCPHCA’s Annual State Policies and Issues Forum.

The prestigious award is named after the late Representative Marion Carnell who served in the House of Representatives for more than 40 years.

Presented to Jean Leatherman on behalf of her late husband, the award is given to the person who has, over an extended period, shown extraordinary support of community health centers, their patients, and their mission.

Sen.Leatherman was a longtime member of the South Carolina senate, serving for 40 years. He was an advocate for health care access and ensured that his district, which was often underserved, received resources to provide health care access for members of his community.

Francis Marion University President Fred Carter discussed the senator’s commitment to accessible health care.

“Sen. Leatherman would be terrifically pleased … with this award," Carter said. "He had a strong sense of obligation to ensure that every South Carolinian had access to primary health care, and that it be affordable, accessible, and equitable in its distribution across the state. From the time he became Senate Finance Chairman in the early 2000s, health care became an overriding concern of his agenda every single legislative session.”

HopeHealth CEO Carl Humphries told a story about his first time visiting the Senator’s office to advocate for health center funding.

“My first visit to his office in Columbia told me really all I needed to know about the senator. The South Carolina Primary Health Care Association, which has given this award, is the association we [community health centers] all belong to. We were among a long line of people who were looking to come to the senator and ask him for help. This was my first year; I really didn’t expect him to know who I was.”

Humphries described the defining moment during that first visit when Leatherman called him out of the crowd.

“As he was wrapping up the meeting, we’re getting up to say goodbye and he looks at me and says, ‘Carl, could you stay behind for a few minutes? I’d like to talk to you.’ He recognized me. I’ll never forget that, and I’ll never forget the way he always made an acquaintance feel like a close friend,” he said.

Upon being presented with the award, Jean Leatherman spoke to her husband’s partnership with Carter.

Ultimately, she shared the award with Carter, stating, “Nothing in this [Pee Dee] area, in the area of health care, would be possible if it weren’t for the greatest partnership that ever existed -- Fred and Hugh. This is truly a joint award.”

