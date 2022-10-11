Autumn means apple eating season

Apples are one of the top three fruits enjoyed by consumers with over 100 different varieties grown commercially in the United States.

While apples are available year-round in grocery stores, October is peak season for apples grown in North and South Carolina.

Produce grown closer to home and freshly harvested typically has better flavors and textures than commercial apples picked early and shipped thousands of miles. Look for regional apples at farms and farmer’s markets in our area and local apples if you are traveling to the mountains this fall.

Nutritionally, a medium apple contains around 100 calories, 25 grams of carbohydrate, and very little protein, fat or sodium.

Apples are high in fiber with the skin containing the most in the form of pectin, a soluble fiber important for digestive health, helping to lower cholesterol levels, and, like other produce, helps decrease risk of heart disease and cancer. Apples are also high in a plant nutrient called quercetin, a flavanol with anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties which also promotes overall health.

Apples come in different shades of red, green, and yellow and are usually classified as sweet or tart.

The apple “sweet-o-meter” places fuji, honey crisp, gala, red and gold delicious on the sweeter side and Braeburn, Rome, McIntosh and Granny Smith on the tart side.

While all are versatile and eaten according to taste preference, sweeter apples are usually recommended for eating raw while tarter apples are usually used in cooking and baking as they don’t tend to get mushy when cooked as they contain less water than sweet apples.

When choosing apples, assess firmness by pressing gently into the skin. Look for ones that are firm to the touch and avoid apples that indent easily or any that feel soft or mushy.

Visually, avoid apples with bruising or signs of decay but a few random scuffs or specks are ok. Give it a whiff and look for a fresh apple scent.

This hardy fruit has staying power and will last up to five to seven days on the counter, three weeks in a dark, cool pantry, and four to six weeks in the fridge.

The fruit will continue to ripen over time and produces a gas called ethylene which can increase ripening of other fruit so keep apples separate from other produce. Keeping apples in the fridge slows down ethylene production as well.

As an incredibly versatile fruit, eating apples raw is an easy, delicious option. Adding lemon or a little orange juice and mixing so all slices are covered can help prevent or slow browning if chopped and added to a salad or sliced for a lunch box.

Typically, cinnamon or caramel are traditional flavor pairings and there are many other foods and spices that pair well with apples including raisins, celery, beets, cabbage, ginger, kale, pumpkin, winter squash, sweet potatoes, almonds, walnuts, peanuts, rosemary, mint, pork, chicken, and cheese. It can be fun to change things up and try a new pairing at a meal or snack whether it becomes a new favorite or a laugh about a fail.

If apples are about to go bad, make apple butter and use as a spread on toast, pancakes or waffles, mix in oatmeal, add a small bowl to charcuterie boards, brush on pork or chicken during the last few minutes of cooking or add to muffin and cake batters.

Liven up your taste buds and experiment with new ways of eating or preparing apples this fall.