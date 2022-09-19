Blood Connection, McLeod partner for blood drives

FLORENCE -- The Blood Connection and McLeod Health are partnering to increase blood donations across the Midlands and the coast of South Carolina, beginning with blood drives at all McLeod hospitals, to ensure the local blood supply is stable for all those in need.

The Blood Connection is the sole provider of blood products to McLeod Health, making it even more vital that community members roll up their sleeve and donate blood.

There is an urgent need for blood, made worse by record low blood donor turnout.

Blood products cannot be created in a lab – they must be donated by community members. The Blood Connection needs to collect 1,000 units of blood each day to ensure hospital partners, like McLeod, have the vital blood products needed to save lives.

The Blood Connection has been McLeod’s sole blood provider since 2019.

In the past year, TBC sent more than 16,000 units of blood to help patients within the health system, though just 4,200 units were collected in the surrounding communities.

McLeod Health and TBC are committed to ensuring a stable blood supply in the community by hosting and supporting blood drives across the Carolinas.

TBC and McLeod are partnering to host blood drives at each of McLeod’s seven hospital locations, with a combined goal of collecting more than 350 units of blood, which has the power to help 1,000 people across the region. Dates and locations for each of the blood drives can be found below.

Sept. 22: McLeod Health Seacoast

Sept. 22: McLeod Health Loris

Sept. 27: McLeod Health Pavilion

Sept. 28: McLeod Health Clarendon

Sept. 30: McLeod Health Regional Medical Center

Oct. 10: McLeod Health Cheraw

Donors can make appointments at these drives by going to thebloodconnection.org/mcleod and clicking on the location of their choice. Appointments are encouraged, but walk-ins are welcome.