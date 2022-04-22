BOB COX: Celebrating Divine Mercy Sunday

Greetings, friends and neighbors. A belated Happy Easter to all of you. Easter was wonderful, especially at the Easter Vigil Mass (Saturday night) when St. Ann Catholic Church welcomed two people into the Catholic faith.

Such a blessing for those who entered the church and for our parishioners that witnessed the celebration. May God always be with them.

As we move forward in the Easter season, on the second Sunday of Easter, we celebrate the mercy of Jesus toward all Christians. That Sunday is called Divine Mercy Sunday, as declared by Pope John Paul II. It focuses on the gift of love and mercy given through Jesus’ death, burial and resurrection. As St. Pope John Paul II stated, “Divine Mercy reaches human beings through the heart of Christ crucified.”

In preparation for celebrating Divine Mercy Sunday, let us review the historical importance and meaning of this Sunday.

Historically, St. Faustina Kowalska, a Polish Catholic nun and mystic, was the recipient of visions from Jesus. The apparitions of Jesus inspired St. Faustina to record them in a diary as she was directed to by our Lord Jesus. St. Faustina recorded these experiences in several notebooks and these writings have been compiled in a book known today as the “Diary of Saint Maria Faustina Kowalska.” The words and message that are contained in the “Diary” are Jesus’ loving message of Divine Mercy.

This Feast was established by Jesus to be a method to assist the souls who are suffering death, who are drowning in despair and in sin.

This Feast of Mercy is really made for souls open to receive the grace and forgiveness offered by Jesus.

Our Savior put this Feast in place exactly for the lost, that they will be found, and even for Catholics and Christians alike, struggling to grow in love, faith, and hope, that they be strengthened and rejuvenated.

On the contrary, everyone who believes that they do not need divine mercy, will regret that decision. On the last day they will not be able to receive the mercy He has already offered. These people are like the Pharisee in the parable of the Pharisee and the Tax Collector: God cannot fill him (the Pharisee) with His grace because he is already full of himself. However, the tax collector prayed, “O God, be merciful to me a sinner.” Jesus says that the tax collector went home justified, not the Pharisee. Jesus also says that everyone who exalts himself will be humbled, and the one who humbles himself will be exalted (Luke 18:13,14).

According to St. Faustina’s Diary #699, she said, “On one occasion, I heard these words: My daughter, tell the whole world about My inconceivable mercy. I desire that the Feast of Mercy be a refuge and shelter for all souls, and especially for poor sinners. On that day the very depths of My tender mercy are open. I pour out a whole ocean of graces upon those souls who approach the fount of My mercy.”

Jesus continues: “The soul that will go to Confession and receive Holy Communion shall obtain complete forgiveness of sins and punishment. On that day all the divine floodgates through which grace flow are opened. Let no soul fear to draw near to Me, even though its sins be as scarlet. My mercy is so great that no mind, be it of man or of angel, will be able to fathom it throughout all eternity. Everything that exists has come forth from the very depths of My most tender mercy. Every soul in its relation to Me will contemplate My love and mercy throughout eternity. The Feast of Mercy emerged from My very depths of tenderness. It is My desire that it be solemnly celebrated on the first Sunday after Easter. Mankind will not have peace until it turns to the Fount of My Mercy.”

In a vision to St. Faustina in 1935, Jesus revealed a powerful prayer that He wanted everyone to say — the Chaplet of Divine Mercy — He promised extraordinary graces to those who would recite it and He strongly suggested for us to do a nine-day novena that leads up to Mercy Sunday.

(To learn more about this, read about it in the Diary, #687, 1541, 1731.)

We all need the Mercy that Jesus is willingly giving us if we listen to Him. He is offering to us a total renewal of baptismal grace, a thorough cleansing of the soul and by washing it clean, regenerating within us every gift and the graces of the Holy Spirit, so, let’s pray the Chaplet of Divine Mercy lovingly, being filled with the grace of Mercy that will come from it. Jesus says, “Through the chaplet you will obtain everything, if what you ask for is compatible with My will.” (Diary 1731).

Bob Cox is a deacon at St. Ann Catholic Church in Florence.