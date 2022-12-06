Broiler gives open-fire feel to spiced ground beef kebabs

Making kebabs from ground beef presents an opportunity and a problem. They can be boldly flavored from within by mixing spices and herbs into the meat. But getting them to stay put on skewers is tricky.

So, what if we got rid of the skewers altogether? In this recipe from our book "Tuesday Nights Mediterranean," which features weeknight-friendly meals from the region, we instead cook patties of spiced ground beef under the broiler. One side browns deeply as they cook, giving just enough open-fire flavor without worry that the meat will tumble off.

For the flavorings, we took inspiration from kebab hindi, which, despite its name, is a Levantine, not Indian, dish. Red onion, fresh cilantro, pine nuts, cinnamon, allspice and paprika are mixed into the beef.

Traditionally, the meat is baked in a tomato sauce, but we opted to cook them without the sauce to get more flavorful browning. We then use the same baking sheet to broil tomatoes and onion to form a chunky, relish-like sauce.

The sauce is seasoned with tangy ground sumac, which is sold in well-stocked supermarkets, spice shops and Middle Eastern grocery stores. If it's not available, simply squeeze a little lemon juice into the sauce while stirring in water after broiling.

Remember to keep the foil lining from the baking sheet in place after transferring the patties to a serving platter. That helps make cleanup a breeze after broiling the tomato-onion mixture.

These kebabs are delicious served with rice or flatbread.