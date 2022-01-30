ANDY BRACK: GOP must be smoking weed on abortion bills

One bill, S. 988, would define the beginning of life at fertilization and, according to the Associated Press, hold that “any doctor who performs an abortion after that point could face similar charges to murder.” The measure, sponsored by Cash, is considered an abortion ban, but would allow birth control and contraception as well as abortions if a mother’s life were in danger or an egg was fertilized outside the womb. If approved, this “trigger law” would take effect if the U.S. Supreme Court, which is taking a serious look at the landmark Roe v. Wade abortion rights decision, were to turn abortion rights over to states.

Another proposal, S. 907, calls for doctors to give a written statement that drug-induced abortions could be reversed after one dose of a two-dose drug, which opponents say is medically inaccurate and unproven.

Last year, the General Assembly passed a law banning most abortions by requiring ultrasounds for a “fetal heartbeat” and, if detected, bans abortion except in cases of rape, incest or danger to the mother’s life. That measure now is on hold pending a constitutional review by a federal court.

Such early movement in this year’s session of anti-abortion legislation is frightening, particularly given the consequences.