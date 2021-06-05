ANNETTE REYNOLDS: A message from the Bahá’ís of the United States

The Bahá’ís of the United States join our fellow citizens in heartfelt grief at the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and so many others whose lives were suddenly taken by appalling acts of violence.

These heartbreaking violations against fellow human beings, due only to the color of their skin, have deepened the dismay caused by a pandemic whose consequences to the health and livelihoods of people of color have been disproportionately severe.

This has come to pass against a backdrop of longstanding racial injustice in virtually every aspect of American life. It is clear that racial prejudice is the most vital and challenging issue we face as a country.

Yet, amidst these tragedies, there are also signs of hope. Countless citizens have arisen to proclaim the truth that we are one nation and to demand specific actions to address the pervasive inequities that for too long have shaped our society.

We have remembered who we aspire to be as a people and are determined to make a change for the better. This moment beckons us to a renewed commitment to realize the ideal of E Pluribus Unum – out of many, – the very ideal upon which America was founded.