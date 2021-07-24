ANNETTE REYNOLDS: Light of Unity: Spiritual tests help our souls grow

Be generous in prosperity and thankful in adversity.

This extract from the Baha’i writings encapsulates an ideal about how we should strive to live our lives.

I’ve lived in a faith community throughout my life, but this ideal is difficult! I find it much easier to be generous in prosperity than thankful in adversity, especially when I’m experiencing hard times.

When your car dies on a remote highway, it’s pretty difficult to be thankful for the chance to rise above the experience and learn from it, not to mention express gratitude for what you do have. It’s only later, maybe, that you realize those car payments were more than you could afford, or the car was a total lemon and you are better off without. Or that you can be proud of yourself for managing your anxieties and fears enough to simply get the job done. In the meantime, you’re stuck on the side of the road with no cell service, 60 miles from home with three kids in the back seat.

It is impossible to truly know the adversity others have overcome to reach the present day. For many pople, their lives have been beset with perpetual financial difficulties. Others have never suffered materially but have been woefully deprived of love. Still more have lost, and lost and lost again.