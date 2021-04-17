ANNETTE REYNOLDS: Love: The source of unity

“So powerful is the light of unity that it can illuminate the whole earth.”
— Baha’i Faith
In truth, the fruit of human existence is the love of God, which is the spirit of life and grace everlasting.
Were it not for the love of God, the contingent world would be plunged into darkness.
Were it not for the love of God, the hearts of men would be bereft of life and deprived of the stirrings of conscience.
Were it not for the love of God, the perfections of the human world would entirely vanish.
Were it not for the love of God, no real connection could exist between human hearts.
Were it not for the love of God, spiritual union would be lost.
Were it not for the love of God, discord and division would not be transmuted into fellowship.
Were it not for the love of God, estrangement would not give way to unity.
Were it not for the love of God, the stranger would not become the friend.
Indeed, love in the human world is a ray of the love of God and a reflection of the grace of His Bounty.
There are many ways of expressing the love principle; there is love for the family, for the country, for the race, and there is political enthusiasm. These are all ways and means of showing the power of love.
Without any such means, love would be unseen, unheard, unfelt – altogether unexpressed, unmanifested. Water shows its power in various ways, in quenching thirst, causing seed to grow, etc. One of the powers of electricity is shown in the electric light. If there were neither gas nor electricity, the nights of the world would be darkness. So, it is necessary to have an instrument, a motive for love’s manifestation, an object, a mode of expression.
We must find a way of spreading love among humanity remembering love is unlimited, boundless and infinite. Material things are limited, circumscribed, finite. You cannot adequately express infinite love by limited means.
The perfect love needs an unselfish instrument, absolutely freed from fetters of every kind. The love of family is limited; the tie of blood relationship is not the strongest bond. Frequently members of the same family disagree and even hate each other.
Patriotic love is finite; love of one’s country can cause hatred of all others.
Love of race is limited; there is some union here, but it is not sufficient and may mean hatred of all others.
Political love is also much bound up with hatred of one party for another, very limited and uncertain.
All of these ties of love are imperfect. It is clear that limited material ties are insufficient to adequately express the universal love.
The great unselfish love for humanity is bounded by none of these imperfect, semi-selfish bonds; this is the one perfect love, possible to all humankind and can only be achieved by the power of the Divine Spirit. No worldly power can accomplish the universal love.
Let all be united in this divine power of love!
(Excerpts from compilation “The Power of Unity – Overcoming Racial divisions, Rebuilding America.”)
Annette Reynolds has served in many capacities as a member of the Bahá’í Faith. She is the author of “Trudy and the Bahá’ís Spiritual Path in S.C.” and “Survivors Thrive: A view of the Battered Women’s Movement.” She is a member of the Morning News’ Faith & Values Advisory Board. Contact her and other board members at fvboard@florencenews.com.