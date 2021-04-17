ANNETTE REYNOLDS: Love: The source of unity

“So powerful is the light of unity that it can illuminate the whole earth.”

— Baha’i Faith

In truth, the fruit of human existence is the love of God, which is the spirit of life and grace everlasting.

Were it not for the love of God, the contingent world would be plunged into darkness.

Were it not for the love of God, the hearts of men would be bereft of life and deprived of the stirrings of conscience.

Were it not for the love of God, the perfections of the human world would entirely vanish.

Were it not for the love of God, no real connection could exist between human hearts.

Were it not for the love of God, spiritual union would be lost.

Were it not for the love of God, discord and division would not be transmuted into fellowship.

Were it not for the love of God, estrangement would not give way to unity.

Were it not for the love of God, the stranger would not become the friend.

Indeed, love in the human world is a ray of the love of God and a reflection of the grace of His Bounty.