ANNETTE REYNOLDS: Replacing money as a measure of success

“Trustworthiness is the greatest portal leading unto the tranquility and security of the people. In truth the stability of every affair hath depended and doth depend upon it. All the domains of power, of grandeur and of wealth are illumined by its lights.”

—Baha’i Faith

“Truthfulness is the foundation of all human virtues. Without truthfulness progress and success, in all the worlds of God, are impossible for any soul. When this holy attribute is established in man, all the divine qualities will also be acquired.”

—Baha’i Faith

If we adopted trustworthiness and truthfulness as moral measuring tools to reflect more of our spiritual progress than money, that new yardstick could become a source of encouragement for many people who think they have failed in life. This would create a new way of getting rich in a real sense and leaving the rat race of material acquisition — a step in the right direction that leads toward transformation into a new race of more spiritual human beings.

We cannot readily visualize such a yardstick now, but as we progress spiritually this will become clearer to us. If humankind sets a right course in order to survive, it has to shed some of the old values and criteria it has used to measure its progress in the past. New measures have to be adopted—like finding a new yardstick to replace money. Money has played its part in the past but, at present, it renders us a great disservice, and has become the creator of great miseries throughout the world. The sooner we start this adjustment, the sooner we’ll get on course to prepare the world for true progress.

Annette Reynolds has served in many capacities as a member of the Bahá'í Faith. She is the author of "Trudy and the Bahá'ís Spiritual Path in S.C." and "Survivors Thrive: A view of the Battered Women's Movement." She is a member of the Morning News' Faith & Values Advisory Board.