ANNETTE REYNOLDS: Replacing money as a measure of success

What if we replace money as a measure of success with a more spiritual or humane one?
One of the most significant driving forces in the world is and has traditionally been the desire for money. So many wars have been fought for it, and millions of lives have been lost for it. No aspect of modern life seems immune from its spell. Life serves a higher cause than money.
We can look for a better place to invest our God-given gift of life with all its talents and abilities. This gift of life —meant to be spent on acquiring spiritual qualities, knowledge, and the sciences and arts — does not focus on transitory achievements and material goods.
If we move our measurement of achievement away from money, what should our yardstick measure? Since the spiritual and human qualities aren’t always tangible, we might want to change our focus to the many inner human character virtues accepted in most religions and moral codes.
Some of the virtues that have been emphasized in the Baha’i writings and other religions—truthfulness and trustworthiness — are important qualities that are good starting points. But first, we have to change our way of thinking and accept that our human and spiritual qualities are more important than our material possessions. We have to expand our minds and souls to grasp the importance of spiritual and moral attributes over tangible gains, and that process can start by reviewing what the Baha’i writings have to say about these valuable qualities:
“Trustworthiness is the greatest portal leading unto the tranquility and security of the people. In truth the stability of every affair hath depended and doth depend upon it. All the domains of power, of grandeur and of wealth are illumined by its lights.”
—Baha’i Faith
“Truthfulness is the foundation of all human virtues. Without truthfulness progress and success, in all the worlds of God, are impossible for any soul. When this holy attribute is established in man, all the divine qualities will also be acquired.”
—Baha’i Faith
If we adopted trustworthiness and truthfulness as moral measuring tools to reflect more of our spiritual progress than money, that new yardstick could become a source of encouragement for many people who think they have failed in life. This would create a new way of getting rich in a real sense and leaving the rat race of material acquisition — a step in the right direction that leads toward transformation into a new race of more spiritual human beings.
We cannot readily visualize such a yardstick now, but as we progress spiritually this will become clearer to us. If humankind sets a right course in order to survive, it has to shed some of the old values and criteria it has used to measure its progress in the past. New measures have to be adopted—like finding a new yardstick to replace money. Money has played its part in the past but, at present, it renders us a great disservice, and has become the creator of great miseries throughout the world. The sooner we start this adjustment, the sooner we’ll get on course to prepare the world for true progress.
