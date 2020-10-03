ANNETTE REYNOLDS: The vision of race unity

“For the accomplishment of unity between the colored and the white,” the Baha’i writings proclaim (in 1912) “will be an assurance of the world’s peace.”

The responsibility for the achievement of racial peace and unity in the United States rests upon both Black and White Americans. To build a society in which the rights of all of its members are respected and guaranteed, both races must be animated with the spirit of optimism and faith in the eventual realization of their highest aspirations.

Neither White nor Black Americans should assume that the responsibility for the elimination of prejudice and of its effects belongs exclusively to the other. Both must recognize that unity is essential for their common survival. Both must recognize that a harmoniously functioning society that permits the full expression of the potential of all persons can resolve the social and economic problems now confronting a society wracked with disunity.

It is evident that both Black and White Americans in large numbers are feeling deeply disappointed and frustrated by what each group perceives to be a failure of the efforts in recent decades at effecting progress in the relations between the races. To nationalize this failure, both have been reacting by retreating to the more familiar ground of racial separation.