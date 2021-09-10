Beyond racism: Baha’i teaching emphasizes unity and diversity

Sapolsky then, based on other research, concludes that “the surest way to weaken automatic categorization of someone as a Them” is to think of him or her as an individual, and not as part of a group.

The Baha’i writings foster this way of thinking by encouraging us to associate with a diverse set of people: “The various races of humankind lend a composite harmony and beauty of color to the whole. Let all associate, therefore, in this great human garden even as flowers grow and blend together side by side without discord or disagreement between them. The diversity in the human family should be the cause of love and harmony, as it is in music where many different notes blend together in the making of a perfect chord.”

These writings also point out that “racism cannot be rooted out by contest and conflict. It must be supplanted by the establishment of just relationships among individuals, communities and institutions of society that will uplift all and will not designate anyone as ‘other.’ The change required is not merely social and economic, but above all moral and spiritual.” And that “ultimately, the power to transform the world is effected by love, love originating from the relationship with the divine, love ablaze among members of a community, love extended without restriction to every human being.”