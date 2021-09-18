BOB COX: How do you communicate with the Holy Trinity?

Greetings everyone! Here we are, halfway through September, and autumn officially begins Wednesday.
How did I know that Sept. 22 is the beginning of autumn? Communication! I read it on one of my calendars (written communication on paper) and I also googled it (online/digital media communication).
So, what is communication? It is a process used to exchange information between people, groups and society in general. This process can be in a written form or in an oral form.
My friends, how do we communicate with the Holy Trinity: God the Father, Jesus the Son and the Holy Spirit? Perhaps by attending your church’s Sunday services and Wednesday night service or, if you are Catholic, by attending Holy Mass on Saturday evenings or on Sunday, or by attending Mass on weekdays or by attending faith programs.
By going to church, we are communicating with God by reading Scripture, singing hymns, listening to the various prayers, psalms and the Word of God that is proclaimed. As Catholics, we also participate by receiving the Holy Eucharist – the Body and Blood of our Lord, Jesus Christ – during Communion!
We also communicate with prayer. We pray to God, to Jesus and the Holy Spirit. We can talk to God in silent prayer, or in verbal prayer. As Catholics we pray the sign of the cross with Holy Water as soon as we get in the narthex of the church building. We silently pray as soon as we get in the pew and can kneel. We pray quietly during Mass, or we pray out loud as one with the priest.
We also sing prayers, such as the Psalms, during Mass. And we pray before and after we receive the Holy Eucharist. As Catholics, when we receive the Body and Blood of Christ, we are physically, spiritually and prayerfully taking Jesus into our bodies for the nourishment for our souls. You could look at the Mass as one very big prayer!
“Great is the mystery of the faith!” The Catholic Church professes this mystery in the Apostles’ Creed and celebrates it in the sacramental liturgy, so that the life of the faithful might be conformed to Christ in the Holy Spirit to the glory of God the Father. This mystery, then, requires that the faithful believe in it, that they celebrate it and that they live from it in a vital and personal relationship with the living and true God. This relationship is prayer.
So what is prayer? St. Therese of Lisieux states, “For me, prayer is a surge of the heart; it is a simple look turned toward heaven, it is a cry of recognition and of love, embracing both trial and joy.” And St. John Damascene explains, “Prayer is the raising of one’s mind and heart to God or the requesting of good things from God.”
Accordingly, prayer comes from the heart and is expressed in words or gestures. Scripture says that prayer sometimes comes from the soul or the spirit, but Scripture says that it most often comes from the heart (more than 1,000 times). Therefore, Scripture indicates that it is the heart that prays.
Friends, my beloved Pope, Francis, has exclaimed, “Prayer is the salvation of the human being.” He also had this to say about prayer: “Prayer is the center of life.” He states that “Christians should pray from the heart and not ‘like parrots.’” He said, “The worst service someone can give God, and others as well, is to pray tiredly, by rote.”
Francis said this about St. Pope John Paul II: “He, a man of deep spirituality, every day contemplated the luminous Face of God in liturgical prayer and in meditation on the Psalms. He also exhorted all Christians to begin their days with praise to the Lord, before embarking on the not always easy ways of daily life.” In other words, start your day with prayer! Talk to God! Get in your favorite chair, or get in your quiet place, and talk to God. Meditate, and listen for God! Build up a relationship with God through prayer! He listens. How about you?
He heard our prayers, our cries for help! He heard our countless number of friends, neighbors and family praying for our granddaughter! We prayed for mercy for our youngest granddaughter, that God would spare her life. My wife prayed especially to Mary, to be our intercessor and to ask her to speak to her Son on our behalf for saving the life of our granddaughter. We prayed so hard to Jesus, always thanking him for all He has done for us and asking Him to give His healing presence and healing touch to our little granddaughter. My wife prayed all night the night before her surgery and was totally exhausted. And He heard our prayers. He answered us by guiding the hands of her pediatric cardiothoracic surgeon as he performed delicate open-heart surgery on our granddaughter (just 5 days old) and saved her life. Why? Because He heard our cries and prayers for mercy, and He shared His Love with our granddaughter because of our faith and prayers.
Communicate with God, Jesus and the Holy Spirit by prayer. Pray unceasingly. Pray from the heart. Never stop praying, as your prayers are heard. We may not get an answer right away, or the answer we were hoping for, but God always has a plan. Amen.
Bob Cox is a deacon at St. Ann Catholic Church in Florence. Contact him and other board members at fvboard@florencenews.com.