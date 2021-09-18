BOB COX: How do you communicate with the Holy Trinity?

Friends, my beloved Pope, Francis, has exclaimed, “Prayer is the salvation of the human being.” He also had this to say about prayer: “Prayer is the center of life.” He states that “Christians should pray from the heart and not ‘like parrots.’” He said, “The worst service someone can give God, and others as well, is to pray tiredly, by rote.”

Francis said this about St. Pope John Paul II: “He, a man of deep spirituality, every day contemplated the luminous Face of God in liturgical prayer and in meditation on the Psalms. He also exhorted all Christians to begin their days with praise to the Lord, before embarking on the not always easy ways of daily life.” In other words, start your day with prayer ! Talk to God! Get in your favorite chair, or get in your quiet place, and talk to God. Meditate, and listen for God! Build up a relationship with God through prayer! He listens. How about you?

He heard our prayers, our cries for help! He heard our countless number of friends, neighbors and family praying for our granddaughter! We prayed for mercy for our youngest granddaughter, that God would spare her life. My wife prayed especially to Mary, to be our intercessor and to ask her to speak to her Son on our behalf for saving the life of our granddaughter. We prayed so hard to Jesus, always thanking him for all He has done for us and asking Him to give His healing presence and healing touch to our little granddaughter. My wife prayed all night the night before her surgery and was totally exhausted. And He heard our prayers. He answered us by guiding the hands of her pediatric cardiothoracic surgeon as he performed delicate open-heart surgery on our granddaughter (just 5 days old) and saved her life. Why? Because He heard our cries and prayers for mercy, and He shared His Love with our granddaughter because of our faith and prayers.