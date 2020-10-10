BOB COX: October: a month for Mary and the rosary

For anyone not familiar with the rosary, it is a series of prayers, melded together, that make up the rosary. The prayers consist of the Sign of the Cross, the Apostle’s Creed, the Our Father, the Hail Mary, the Glory Be, the Fatima Prayer, and the Hail, Holy Queen. There are four sets of Mysteries, and depending on the day of the week, one set of Mysteries is proclaimed during the praying of the Rosary. You start praying the Rosary by making the Sign of the Cross; then by holding the crucifix, pray the Apostle’s Creed; then on the first bead, pray the Our Father; then on the next three beads we pray the Hail Mary; then on the last bead, we pray the Glory Be. Then we announce the first of five mysteries for the Mystery of the Day, then pray one Our Father, 10 Hail Marys and the Glory Be, then the Fatima Prayer. After this, repeat, until all five decades are prayed. Now, at the end, pray the Hail, Holy Queen prayer; and finish the rosary by making the Sign of the Cross. In my opinion, this is the greatest prayer that we have.