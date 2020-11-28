BOB COX: Preparation for Christmas … Advent

Greetings, all. As Advent is upon us (the First Sunday of Advent is this Sunday), we are reminded that through Advent, it is now the time to really prepare for the arrival of Jesus, commemorating his birth, and in anticipation of the Second Coming of Jesus at the end of time.
In other words, we need to direct our hearts and minds to the expectation of the two comings of Christ.
Years ago, my family would prepare for the arrival of Jesus when my wife, sometimes with help from our two children, would make a family Advent wreath that always occupied a special place on our kitchen table during the Advent season. The children, at supper, would take turns lighting the Advent candles and leading us in prayer before the meal. This was the beginning of a Catholic family tradition. Because of this, we directed our hearts and minds to the expectation of the two comings of Christ.
Therefore, let’s discuss a popular devotion during Advent, which is the use of an Advent wreath (also known as an Advent Crown). The wreath is a Christian tradition that is a symbol of the passage of the four weeks of Advent leading up to the birth of Christ. The wreath and candles are symbols that are connected to the Christmas season.
The color of the candle corresponds with the color of the vestments that the priest and deacon wear on the Sundays of Advent. The wreath itself, which sometimes can be made of various evergreens, is a symbol of the circle of life. The circle or roundness of the wreath indicates that there is no beginning or end. It tells us of the everlasting life found in Jesus, the eternity of God and the immortality of our own souls.
On the First Sunday of Advent, before the family meal and right after the blessing of the food, the first purple candle is lit, and a prayer is given. This candle can be lit for every family meal the rest of the week.
On the Second Sunday of Advent, before the family meal and right before the meal blessing, the second purple candle is lit (along with the first candle), and a prayer is offered. Both candles are lit at the evening meal the rest of the week.
On the Third Sunday of Advent, before the family meal and immediately after the meal blessing, the third candle, a rose/pink color, is lit (along with the other two purple candles that were previously lit), and a prayer is given. This is repeated every day of that week.
Finally, on the Fourth Sunday of Advent, before the family meal and meal blessing, the third purple candle is lit (along with the other purple candles and the rose/pink candle), and a prayer is offered. This is continued for the whole week.
At St. Ann Catholic Church (and all other Catholic churches), we have an Advent wreath, and a candle (purple, purple, rose/pink, purple) is lit before every Sunday Mass begins. The candles are lit in the same sequence as the home Advent wreath.
The third Advent Sunday holds a special place of honor, as it is referred to as “Gaudete Sunday (the Sunday of Rejoicing!), and the rose/pink candle is lit. This candle is lit in JOY, as it reminds us that we are halfway through Advent and it is now the time to truly prepare for the coming of the Lord Jesus Christ!
We rejoice during Advent because Christ is coming for each of us! Jesus is the hope and the light of the world. By lighting the candles on the Advent Wreath, the lit candles banish the darkness.
This is a reminder of the Light of Jesus, who has come into the world to be our salvation, and his light continues to glow and shine brilliantly in his church. Because of Jesus entering humanity, he brings eternity to our world. To you and to me. To our families.
My friends, neighbors and family, during this Advent season and as Christmas approaches, share the meaning of this time in the Church with your children and grandchildren. Never let them forget the REAL reason for the celebration of Christmas.
Share your own experiences with them of your family traditions growing up about Advent and preparing for Christmas. ALWAYS pray with them and show them how to give God thanks for the blessings your family has received, “big and small.”
Never let us stop giving thanks to our Father in Heaven “for His unspeakable love.” And let us always share our resources with those who are without.
Get that name tag off of the Angel Tree at your church and make a child/adult smile! Volunteer to work at your church’s food pantry or a local shelter during this season and help provide a warm, delicious meal to one of Jesus’ hungry ones.
All in the name of our Lord, Jesus Christ! Viva Cristo Rey!
Bob Cox is a deacon at St. Ann Catholic Church in Florence. Contact him and other board members at fvboard@florencenews.com.
