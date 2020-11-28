BOB COX: Preparation for Christmas … Advent

Greetings, all. As Advent is upon us (the First Sunday of Advent is this Sunday), we are reminded that through Advent, it is now the time to really prepare for the arrival of Jesus, commemorating his birth, and in anticipation of the Second Coming of Jesus at the end of time.

In other words, we need to direct our hearts and minds to the expectation of the two comings of Christ.

Years ago, my family would prepare for the arrival of Jesus when my wife, sometimes with help from our two children, would make a family Advent wreath that always occupied a special place on our kitchen table during the Advent season. The children, at supper, would take turns lighting the Advent candles and leading us in prayer before the meal. This was the beginning of a Catholic family tradition. Because of this, we directed our hearts and minds to the expectation of the two comings of Christ.

Therefore, let’s discuss a popular devotion during Advent, which is the use of an Advent wreath (also known as an Advent Crown). The wreath is a Christian tradition that is a symbol of the passage of the four weeks of Advent leading up to the birth of Christ. The wreath and candles are symbols that are connected to the Christmas season.