BOB COX: The Just Man

March is a busy month filled with birthdays, springtime and several special days: holidays/solemnities; Lenten fish fries; daylight savings time, beginning on the 14th; St. Patrick’s Day on the 17th, the Solemnity of St. Joseph on the 19th; The Solemnity of The Annunciation of the Lord on the 25th; Palm Sunday on the 28th; and Holy Week begins.

Today, I would like to engage in a Solemnity that some people are not too familiar with: the Solemnity of St. Joseph.

As you recall, St. Joseph was the husband of the Virgin Mary and the adoptive father of Jesus. We have all seen the depictions of Baby Jesus with his mother Mary and Joseph. We know that the angel instructed Joseph to take Mary as his wife shortly after she became pregnant by the Holy Spirit. We know that the angel instructed Joseph to take his family out of Israel to Egypt.

We also know that Jesus left his family and went to the temple by himself at the age of 10 or 12, and when his mother and Joseph found him, Mary told him that she and his father (Joseph) were worried about him.

That is the key. That is what I am writing about today. And, this day of St. Joseph is observed in the Catholic Church, the Lutheran Church and the Anglican Church on March 19th.