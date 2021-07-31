BOB COX: What is life?

I wish to discuss what Jesus taught us about life through the corporal works of mercy. Jesus taught us: 1) to feed the hungry; 2) to give water to the thirsty; 3) to shelter the homeless; 4) to visit the imprisoned; 5) to visit the sick; 6) to give alms to the poor; and 7) to bury the dead.

As George Harrison wrote, “Tell me, what is my life without your love? Tell me, who am I without you by my side? What I feel, I can’t say, but my love is there for you anytime of day but if it’s not love that you need, then I’ll try my best to make everything succeed.” How beautiful! Can we put his words into use for the answer to “What is life?”

Life is beautiful, life is joyful, life is love, but life can be difficult and sad, too. We all have to face a specific segment of life: death. For my family, life and death are all about my brother James. George Harrison’s words are a reflection of my thoughts concerning my brother. My brother came back to the Catholic Church and the Mass after a 40-year hiatus.

He never lost his love for God or his faith, but unfortunately like so many people in society today, he just quit coming to church. Finally, the Holy Spirit made such an impression on him that he knew he was being called to come back to church, to Mass. And so he did! He loves Mass and receiving the body and blood of Christ once again!