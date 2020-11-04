BOTTLE TALK: There’s no wrong choice for a Thanksgiving weekend of gluttony

We are now in the 11th hour of this trying year with the Thanksgiving holiday quickly approaching.

Often glanced over and wrongfully relegated to a mere bookend signifying the beginning of the Christmas shopping season, this underappreciated holiday creates an amalgam of some of the best things in life: food, faith, family and football (not necessarily in that order).

I still reminisce about those big family Thanksgivings of yesteryear where you literally had to wait for someone to die to move up to the “big table” and family gossip was flowing only secondary to the volume of alcoholic beverages. Every family had a member they talked about when not around. If your family didn’t have one of these, then you were it.

Nonetheless, these large gatherings are becoming less common, but we still have our immediate family, “orphaned” friends and coworkers that we can take in and corrupt in the name of being festive.

As with any holiday, I like to extend the celebration past just one measly day. For this reason, my eating holiday will begin on Wednesday evening and finish sometime around halftime of the football game on Sunday night. It may seem a bit excessive, but I’m already in my “big-boy” pants, and any opportunity for resolution remains two months away.