CARMEN KETRON: Don’t be tempted by ‘combination’ lawn products

My mother called me the other day and announced that her Eastern redbud (Cercis canadensis) was about to bloom. That is our agreed upon signal it is time to get out and apply the pre-emergent herbicide to her yard. My mother is a trigger-happy gardener, and she often gets out in the yard to apply her amendments, especially to her lawn, too early.
Pre-emergent herbicides can be a tricky business because you must time them right based on soil temperature. Pre-emergent herbicides kill weed seeds in your yard before they sprout. They do not kill already sprouted weeds nor do they kill dormant weed seeds; they only kill sprouting seeds.
The pre-emergent works like a barrier for 6-8 weeks killing any weeds sprouting during that time. However, if you put a pre-emergent out too early it will lapse its active period. If you put pre-emergent out too late, the weeds will have already sprouted, and it will be ineffective.
This can be a problem for my mother, who often jumps the gun and applies pre-emergent herbicides too early, wasting her money.
The ideal time to apply pre-emergent herbicides for summer weeds is when the soil temperature is about 55 degrees Farenheit and the air temperatures are between 65 and 70 degrees. But to keep it consistent, an easier way to know when the correct time to spread pre-emergent is to look for forsythia (Forsythia x intermedia) or Eastern redbud (Cercis canadensis) to bloom. After your first application, wait nine weeks and apply again for season-long control. My mother lives a bit farther south than I do but generally between March 1and March 15 the temperatures level out for the Pee Dee and you should be safe to put out your pre-emergent.
Now that you know when to apply your pre-emergent, you may go to the store and see that there are several combination products marketed as “weed and feed” that offer both pre-emergent herbicide and fertilizer for your lawn. Stay far away from those. Nothing in life comes easy and that goes for lawn care as well. It may seem like a time saver to knock both out at the same time, but warm season Southern lawns don’t work like that. It is because we need to put pre-emergent down in the early spring and fertilize much later in May. Most warm-season grasses like centipede and St. Augustine need to “green up” first and that is when you want to apply a nitrogen fertilizer to your grass. Most warm-season grasses should not receive any fertilizer until mid-May.
If you want more information about managing your weeds for your specific type of grass, check out Clemson Extension’s website at https://hgic.clemson.edu/factsheet/managing-weeds-in-warm-season-lawns/. If you want more information on the best fertilizing techniques for your lawn, check out Clemson Extension’s https://hgic.clemson.edu/factsheet/fertilizing-lawns/.
Pesticide license
If you need to get a private pesticide applicator license or need recertification credits, there will be a certification training at the Darlington County Office at 300 Russell St., Room 222, on Thursday from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Training is $90. Up to three CCH credits will be available for private applicators to get credits toward their current license. To register or for more information contact Miranda Hayes at 843-393-0484 or mh9@clemson.edu.
