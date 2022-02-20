CARMEN KETRON: Don’t be tempted by ‘combination’ lawn products

Now that you know when to apply your pre-emergent, you may go to the store and see that there are several combination products marketed as “weed and feed” that offer both pre-emergent herbicide and fertilizer for your lawn. Stay far away from those. Nothing in life comes easy and that goes for lawn care as well. It may seem like a time saver to knock both out at the same time, but warm season Southern lawns don’t work like that. It is because we need to put pre-emergent down in the early spring and fertilize much later in May. Most warm-season grasses like centipede and St. Augustine need to “green up” first and that is when you want to apply a nitrogen fertilizer to your grass. Most warm-season grasses should not receive any fertilizer until mid-May.