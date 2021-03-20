CHRIS HANDLEY: As COVID loosens its grip, go to worship!

COVID-19 is loosening its grip on us, and so a gentleman (we will call him John) whom I had not seen for several months came into our building the other day just to sit in our welcome area. (You can get a cup of coffee and sit on the couch or chairs, relax and read.)

He was so glad to be OUT! John recently was vaccinated and felt safe enough to venture into the world more freely. We had a brief conversation catching up, talking about how good it was to be in public more.

Then he said, “Chris, you know one thing that I noticed about being quarantined is that it is bad for your soul.”

He reflected upon how important it is to be in the presence of people enjoying relationship. He added that worship on a screen is fine and good when in the midst of crisis, but it does not come close to the spiritual nourishment received as you sit next to someone and listen to them sing and hear the Bible taught in person.

Virtual worship has been the norm for most people during the pandemic, and I am certain that for many of us, not just John, our spiritual health has taken a hit. This is because you and I are made for relationship! We are made for intimacy, friendship, community! I strongly believe that God is a community; Father, Son and Spirit (i.e., the Trinity), and humans are made in God’s image.