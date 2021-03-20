CHRIS HANDLEY: As COVID loosens its grip, go to worship!

COVID-19 is loosening its grip on us, and so a gentleman (we will call him John) whom I had not seen for several months came into our building the other day just to sit in our welcome area. (You can get a cup of coffee and sit on the couch or chairs, relax and read.)
He was so glad to be OUT! John recently was vaccinated and felt safe enough to venture into the world more freely. We had a brief conversation catching up, talking about how good it was to be in public more.
Then he said, “Chris, you know one thing that I noticed about being quarantined is that it is bad for your soul.”
He reflected upon how important it is to be in the presence of people enjoying relationship. He added that worship on a screen is fine and good when in the midst of crisis, but it does not come close to the spiritual nourishment received as you sit next to someone and listen to them sing and hear the Bible taught in person.
Virtual worship has been the norm for most people during the pandemic, and I am certain that for many of us, not just John, our spiritual health has taken a hit. This is because you and I are made for relationship! We are made for intimacy, friendship, community! I strongly believe that God is a community; Father, Son and Spirit (i.e., the Trinity), and humans are made in God’s image.
We need to gather and hold each other up, encourage each other. We need to laugh together, cry together, worship together! Certainly, COVID will, even still, make this a challenge for many. But for most it should not. Coming together is what we need to do this Easter season.
It will be Palm Sunday soon, and Palm Sundays normally have a big crowd, because it marks the beginning of Holy Week. But, last year, our sanctuary was empty, as it was on Easter. It was the strangest Easter season. Last Easter, Pastor Bill Monroe of Florence Baptist Temple spoke about the irony of the moment, saying (and I paraphrase), “On the day we celebrate Jesus dying for our sin to give us eternal life, we can’t come to church for fear of death.”
This whole last year of worship opportunities has been challenging! But as COVID loosens its grip, let me encourage you take advantage of the moment and gather with others for worship. Many churches are worshipping normally, and others are using COVID protocols to be careful with guests. But most are open!
If you have fallen out of the habit of attending worship and for no other reason but ease are still worshipping in front of screen, I must encourage you: “Go to worship!” It is healthy for your soul to be around people and celebrate how the Lord loves you. When you get up and go, I hope you have a wonderful celebration!
And do me a favor: Call someone who still cannot be with others in worship because of COVID. A call, or even a visit at the door, will encourage someone, because they are built for relationship, as well.
John was in church for the first time in a long time just a couple Sundays ago, and I could tell he was encouraged. He knows better now than before, that being alone is bad for soul. Care for your soul; go be with God’s people!
Rev. Chris Handley is the associate pastor of First Presbyterian Church in Florence. Email him at chandley@florencefirst.org.