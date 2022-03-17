CHRIS HANDLEY: Collaborative effort changing a life

Here’s some good news for a change! This story will warm your heart. Repairs started on the house at 415 North McQueen Street last Saturday. This is a collaborative refurbishment project for the home of Alaiya Washington.

Alaiya is young mother of three under the age of 8. Since Alaiya graduated from the House of Hope program, she has been making her way through life’s challenges. Starting from a position of homelessness makes life’s challenges even greater. But she is working, attending church, making decisions that are changing the trajectory of her life.

The changes started just after her days of homelessness when she took up residence in the House of Hope. She moved through their program hearing about the Lord and His love for her. This gave her the hope for which she longed. Today she is bright and joyful. There are still challenges to face, but now she faces them with the strength of the Lord in and around her.

During Alaiya’s days of spiritual renewal, Bryan Braddock and the House of Hope received a house as a donation for the ministry; but instead of selling the house and using the profit for the ministry, the House of Hope chose to GIVE the property to Alaiya. Braddock said, “I instantly knew we should give it to Alaiya. She has had several ups and downs [in life] but each time she has gotten back up and grown closer to the Lord. She, like us all, is far from perfect but her resolve to give her children a better life is inspiring.”

This is a life changer for Alaiya and her children. It sets Alaiya up for a different life. Even though the house is in serious disrepair, it is still a house/a property, that has value. That means, instead of renting all her life, and never developing “generational wealth,” she will be able to have an asset that will serve her in the years ahead. And it will be something to pass onto her children.

The last step in the process of this life-changing development is the refurbishment of her home. Teams will continue to work in the months ahead. This collaborative effort currently involves five congregations (Faith Chapel, New Life, Sandhurst, First Presbyterian, and St. Johns Anglican). The collaboration is a story in and of itself. The collaboration of congregations always makes a greater impact.

Lee Knight, of Created to Serve (a nonprofit in Florence) and a member of Faith Chapel Church, heads up the work. Lee will be guiding volunteers as they gather on weekends to make the house livable. Not only will this give her a place to live but it will help her with transportation because she currently lives in a trailer park east of Francis Marion University without a reliable car.

This story is a story about helping someone flourish! Join the movement to help someone flourish in Florence.

The Rev. Chris Handley is the team leader of Helping Florence Flourish and associate pastor at First Presbyterian Church. You can email him at chandley@florencefirst.org.