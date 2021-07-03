CHRIS HANDLEY: How to get rich!

I was at a prayer meeting at First Baptist Church. I sat next to a black woman. Her name is Connie, and she has become a friend! She is passionate to help people prepare to rejoin the workforce! Sadly, about a month ago, she suddenly lost her sister. But even then, her spirit is strong as she trusts the Lord for all she faces. I sat behind a black couple, Henry and Valerie. Henry is a retired pastor. This is a second marriage for the two of them. Henry lost his first wife to illness. But, happily, the two of them have found each other! They always encourage me. Now there were several white folks around that I care about deeply. But that is “normal,” so I will not bore you with those details. I went into detail about my black friends to show how relationship is possible and enriching.