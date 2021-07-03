CHRIS HANDLEY: How to get rich!

How many friends do you have that are from a different race? In some countries it is not even possible to have a friend from a different race.
I went to the Philippines when I was a rising senior at North Carolina State University. I was there for a two-month stay, teaching English to Bible college students.
While I was there, I visited in a remote area, walking into a town. On the outskirts of town was a school, and the school children were playing in the yard that morning before classes began. There were probably 200 children on this fenced-in school yard.
As I began to pass the school on the street, one or two of the children noticed me. I stood out because I was white! (I am very white, by the way!) They had never (or rarely) even seen a white person.
The two children saw me; then it was four; then it was 14; then 30; until soon every child on the school yard was plastered against the fence to see the white person pass by. They had little to no opportunity to know a person from another race, because there were no other races living in the area.
Florence is not that way! We live in a community that has two races that are of equal number. Florence is made up of almost 49% black and 49% white with 2% of others (those are approximate percentages). Therefore, we have ample opportunity not just to run across someone from another race but to know someone from another race.
I was at a prayer meeting at First Baptist Church. I sat next to a black woman. Her name is Connie, and she has become a friend! She is passionate to help people prepare to rejoin the workforce! Sadly, about a month ago, she suddenly lost her sister. But even then, her spirit is strong as she trusts the Lord for all she faces. I sat behind a black couple, Henry and Valerie. Henry is a retired pastor. This is a second marriage for the two of them. Henry lost his first wife to illness. But, happily, the two of them have found each other! They always encourage me. Now there were several white folks around that I care about deeply. But that is “normal,” so I will not bore you with those details. I went into detail about my black friends to show how relationship is possible and enriching.
The point is we have the amazing opportunity to get to know someone who is from a different culture, and they live just around the corner. In my experience, I am richer relationally to have a diverse set of friends.
The cultural/racial barrier does make it challenging. And there is much in the current environment that could raise the barrier even higher. But the way I look at it, the current environment makes it even more vital that we build relationships with people who are different from us. You will be the richer for it! And you will make our community stronger.
Now as a last thought. …
As important as intentionally building relationships across the cultural/racial line is, that is not the answer to the issues that we face. But it is the beginning! This is what will help our community Flourish!
Chris Handley is the associate pastor at First Presbyterian Church in Florence and leader of Helping Florence Flourish. Email him at chandley@florencefirst.org.