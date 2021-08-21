CHRIS HANDLEY: Maybe we just need to take the risk

I was impressed with her mom. She could have forced her to go. But mom remained patient, looking at me to see if I could work a miracle. I stooped down to talk to her and gave it my best shot to persuade her to stay. But nothin’ doing! She just held onto mom a little tighter.

So, I sadly watched mom and daughter walk away. I knew if she just stayed a little while, she would feel comfortable and everything would be fine.

I walked toward the crowd of children around the building where they had found their new best friends and counselors. It was high energy as the counselors warmed up the crowd for the day with cheers and games.

One of my passions is to build racial bridges in our community. And at WinShape, the Lord was doing some special work with us, as half of our campers were black and half white. It just feels right to see children from all over Florence enjoying each other, having fun and hearing about how God loves them and how He made them for love.

I just wished that the little girl had stayed. Sometimes we miss out because we are scared and uncertain. But maybe we just need to take the risk, step out and do that good thing that God has offered us.