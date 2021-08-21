CHRIS HANDLEY: Maybe we just need to take the risk

A couple of weeks ago it was my pleasure to watch 167 campers come to WinShape Camps for Communities on the campus of First Presbyterian Church.
There were 24 young adults (college students and recent graduates from all over the Southeast) who drove into town on July 23 to help Florence children have “the Best Week Ever” (July 25-30). In a day, the team transformed the church campus into a place for camp! And it was wide open all week long!
They were in and out of the building and playing games in the yard. I played some of the outdoor games, which left me sore for a day or so. Not as young as I used to be.
The children heard teachings and talked in groups together about the Bible lesson. The campers heard the message that they were “Made For Love” based on the Bible passage of Ephesians 2:10, “God made you for good works,” i.e., loving works.
On the first day, it was amazing to watch the children stream into camp. Some of them were tentative and uncertain about a new place. Most of the kids were from other churches; more than 25 churches were represented.
One young girl, about 8 years old, came up with her 10-year-old brother and mother. She looked apprehensive and clung to her mom. Her brother registered and was off to meet his new friends. But the girl was not letting go of mom. She began to cry.
I was impressed with her mom. She could have forced her to go. But mom remained patient, looking at me to see if I could work a miracle. I stooped down to talk to her and gave it my best shot to persuade her to stay. But nothin’ doing! She just held onto mom a little tighter.
So, I sadly watched mom and daughter walk away. I knew if she just stayed a little while, she would feel comfortable and everything would be fine.
I walked toward the crowd of children around the building where they had found their new best friends and counselors. It was high energy as the counselors warmed up the crowd for the day with cheers and games.
One of my passions is to build racial bridges in our community. And at WinShape, the Lord was doing some special work with us, as half of our campers were black and half white. It just feels right to see children from all over Florence enjoying each other, having fun and hearing about how God loves them and how He made them for love.
I just wished that the little girl had stayed. Sometimes we miss out because we are scared and uncertain. But maybe we just need to take the risk, step out and do that good thing that God has offered us.
I know that I gravitate toward that which I know is comfortable, even if it is not best. I am that little girl! I know that I often cling to that which I know and walk away from the opportunity to grow and be encouraged.
But as I turned to walk away from the crowd of yelling children and counselors, there she was! She had a hop in her step, and a big smile on her face. Her mom kissed her goodbye, and she joined the children for the Best Week Ever!
I saw her later in the week, and I asked her if she was glad she had stayed. With a smile that lit up the room she said, “YES!”
Looked like she learned her lesson.
Rev. Chris Handley is the associate pastor of First Presbyterian Church and the leader of Helping Florence Flourish. Reach him at chandley@florencefirst.org.