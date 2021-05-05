DENNIS FRALEY: Alto Adige in northern Italy known for quality over quantity

Although Alto Adige’s production accounts for only 1% of Italy’s total, the region has long been associated with quality over quantity. With more than 5,000 fractionated winegrowers and just over 200 wineries, more than three-quarters of the wine comes from a small number of cooperatives and the remaining from family owned wineries. Helping to drive the quality –minded production, wineries pay growers more for quality grapes.

The drawback of this structure remains that the growers are compensated better for “easy to market varieties” and paid less for lesser-known indigenous varieties, such as Schiava (ski-ah-va). This has led to an unfortunate decrease of indigenous varieties produced and a potential of some of these varieties to be lost forever. This is something we can change by increasing our consumption diversity.

Although the region continues to be white dominated with varieties such as Gewürztraminer, Chardonnay, Pinot Blanc, Pinot Grigio, Müller-Thurgau, Kerner, Veltliner, Silvaner and Sauvignon Blanc, there are some interesting red varieties as well. Although Schiava (aka Vernatsch aka Trollinger), Lagrein and Teroldego are the most planted indigenous varieties, Pinot Noir ( locally known as Pinot Nero) along with Merlot and Cabernet Sauvignon have been cultivated here for more than a century.