DENNIS FRALEY: Looking for summer sippers? Try some of these

Some people will say that summer is on the horizon, but for us in the Southeast, summer has already shown its sweaty heat-flushed face.

As the alcohol (in the thermometer) begins to rise, we look for thirst-quenching beverages for the poolside, beach or just because proverbially (and literally) the masks are coming off. With everyone impacted economically during the past year, we need these summer sippers to exert as little impact on our wallets as possible.

Each wine variety, region and style has its “budget” examples, with varying levels of success. Some wines are just incredibly challenging to make because of the nature of the variety or the ruggedness of the vineyard. There are also certain steps that I consider important in the process that raise the cost of production and thus the cost of the wine.

Most consumers would be more than happy to pay a few dollars more per bottle for wines where MOG (material other than grapes) are sorted out. I’ll refrain from the details, but imagine all of the other creatures that live in the vineyard and potentially could become a part of your wine. I’ll let someone else drink that $3 bottle from the box stores.