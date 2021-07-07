DENNIS FRALEY: To appreciate a rosé, understand how it’s made

I have no respect for wines without a soul.

To better understand this category of wine, one must understand what makes a rosé. Many winemaking choices affect the final product. As one would expect, what varieties you put in the wine will affect the wine’s texture, aromas and even age ability. Yes, there are rosé wines that can age for a decade or longer. Also, the amount and length of skin contact will affect the final color along with tannin perceptions and, again, ability to bottle age. These wines take longer, more attention, and more money to produce. In today’s pink-flooded market, justifying a rosé above $25 per bottle is getting more difficult.

The choice of production process varies and has an immense impact on the nature of the final wine. The first process, simply enough, is mixing a red wine and a white wine. This type of “blending” is not permitted for production of fine wines, with the notable exception of sparkling wine, including champagne. The base wines are blended before second fermentation, and there are some wines that have white and red must blended before the ferment or crushed together and co-fermented (Tavel rosé).