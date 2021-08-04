DENNIS FRALEY: While it’s still summer, fall for these whites and reds

This variety may seem unfamiliar due to its scarcity outside the Iberian Peninsula. It is found mostly in northwestern Spain and select areas of Portugal (known as Jaen), and only recently have we seen some domestic planting in California and Oregon. Recently these wines are getting more shelf time due to an increase in quality by well-respected Spanish producers. The fact that this variety builds alcohol and loses acidity quickly toward end ripening makes for a difficult task of balancing the end wine. This is a factor limiting its viticultural spawl in other countries. When handled with care, these wines can produce crisp light red-fruit driven wines or, with older vines and oak age, rich black fruit and herbal laden treats.

With the sounds of silence returning to your abode, don your “comfortable” clothes and spill a little juice. A bit of day-sipping can be both helpful and enlightening. Also, since now the younger ears are not around, feel free to release those curse words you’ve been keeping pent up. Just refrain from using that terrible and ill-defined “M” word … moderation.

Suggested wines

Whitehaven Sauvignon Blanc 2020

Marlborough, New Zealand, $17.99