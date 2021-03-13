HENRY BADIE: A servant’s view of being first

Real servants concentrate their energies and concerns not on what other servants are doing but on God’s purpose and His divine will for their lives. They shouldn’t get so involved in comparing, criticizing or competing with others. Why compete? We are all on the same team and should have the same goal in mind. Real servants think like stewards, not owners, because God owns it all. Psalms 24:1 says that “The earth is the Lord’s and the fullness thereof; the world and they that dwell therein.” Servanthood and stewardship go together and God expects trustworthiness in both of them

I believe that sincerely serving God can often mean replacing our goals, priorities and pleasures with what God desires. It’s not all about me, my program, my group and my ideas. Some say you can help me, but don’t expect my help in return. When serving others to get them to do for us and promote our program is called manipulation and not ministry. That’s why I often remind myself and others that servanthood is called “Min – istry” and not “Me – istry.” Serving does not mean thinking less of ourselves, but thinking of ourselves less. It’s very difficult to be a humble servant when we’re so full of ourselves and not filled with His love and Spirit.

Finally, selfishness can bind and hinder the healthy growth of a home, workplace, community and even a church or any place of worship. Secure people truly serve when they know who they are and whose they are. Knowing who you’re serving and why you’re serving causes joy in serving others. When a secure servant’s view of being first is only to serve the Master and His mission to humanity, it can bring love, joy and peace to an upside down world. We believe that Jesus Christ represents our greatest example of servanthood. Whenever we serve, it is not necessary to make a big song and dance over it. You didn’t do it anyway, God gave you the ability to do it. Let’s give Him the glory for telling and demonstrating to us what it takes in “Being First.”

Henry Badie Jr., the associate minister of Pentecostal Temple Church of God in Christ in Florence, is a member of the Morning News’ Faith & Values Advisory Board. Contact him and other board members at fvboard@florencenews.com.