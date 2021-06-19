HENRY BADIE: A tribute to fathers

“Blessed is the man that walketh not in the counsel of the ungodly, nor standeth in the way of sinners, nor sitteth in the seat of the scornful. But his delight is in the law of the Lord; and in his law doth he meditate day and night.”

Psalms 1:1 & 2 (KJV)

As we are about to celebrate the holiday designated as Father’s Day, I must first give honor and respect to my Heavenly Father. Then, let me take time to honor and remember my earthly father. The lesson today was from his favorite bible passage, Psalms 1. He loved to hear it, in its entirety, all the time. It served as the standard of life he believed in and worked to instill in me, my sister and brother. Please allow me to tell you a little bit about my father, Henry Badie Sr.

Henry Sr. was born in Milledgeville, Georgia, at the turn of the 20th century. He was the son of a Baptist preacher and grew up being taught to love and respect God, His Word and His people. My father enlisted in the U.S. Army at an early age where he honorably fought and served in France during World War I.