HENRY BADIE: A tribute to fathers

“Blessed is the man that walketh not in the counsel of the ungodly, nor standeth in the way of sinners, nor sitteth in the seat of the scornful. But his delight is in the law of the Lord; and in his law doth he meditate day and night.”
Psalms 1:1 & 2 (KJV)
As we are about to celebrate the holiday designated as Father’s Day, I must first give honor and respect to my Heavenly Father. Then, let me take time to honor and remember my earthly father. The lesson today was from his favorite bible passage, Psalms 1. He loved to hear it, in its entirety, all the time. It served as the standard of life he believed in and worked to instill in me, my sister and brother. Please allow me to tell you a little bit about my father, Henry Badie Sr.
Henry Sr. was born in Milledgeville, Georgia, at the turn of the 20th century. He was the son of a Baptist preacher and grew up being taught to love and respect God, His Word and His people. My father enlisted in the U.S. Army at an early age where he honorably fought and served in France during World War I.
After leaving the army, my dad returned home to GA and remained there until the Great Depression in 1929. He then caught a train from Georgia to Pennsylvania with only 39 cents in his pockets and a small suitcase when he arrived there. Anytime we, his children, would complain about not having something, either by need or want, he would give us the 39-cent story. He sure knew how to quiet us with that story!
In 1946, he met and married my mother, and they settled in my hometown of Chester, Pennsylvania. They had three children, of which I’m the oldest. My father worked hard to make sure we, including my live-in grandmother, had the things we needed to not only survive but also thrive. He served as the chairman of the deacon board for our local church and was very active in the building of our neighborhood, community and city. I often think about all the things he did in his life and what I’m doing in ministry today. I now understand what it means to be called a “chip off the old block.” He went home to be with The Lord in January 1987.
Today, I’m blessed because of the father God gave me while I was growing up. He taught me the sort of man that God blesses. Not saying that I’m perfect, but as a father of a beautiful daughter, I understand how important it is that she knows her dad’s walk, stand and sitting position daily. I encourage all fathers to show their children, through precept and example, how to walk, sit and stand in our communities.
This means preparing sons to be strong, valiant, vigilant and watchful men. Also, we need fathers to teach their daughters that they are valuable in our society today and to live virtuously every day. I realize that this sounds outdated and old-fashioned in today’s modern society, but this can happen when they are taught and reminded of the importance of having a life blessed by God.
Finally, many other men have helped father me. What a blessing it was to have had both natural and spiritual fathers that assisted me through the years on how to be the man I am now. Long before being a Faith & Values columnist, my father taught me the significance and value of serving by his faithful obedience to God.
To God be the Glory, Honor and Praise.
Happy Father’s Day!
Henry Badie Jr., the associate minister of Pentecostal Temple Church of God in Christ in Florence, is a member of the Morning News’ Faith & Values Advisory Board. Contact him and other board members at fvboard@florencenews.com.