HENRY BADIE: His purpose

“And we know that God causes everything to work together for the good of those who love God and are called according to His purpose for them.”
– Romans 8:28 (NLT)
So many times in life we have said and heard people say: Why am I here and what is my purpose in life?
What does it mean to have purpose? Purpose is defined as the reason for which something is done, created or for which something exists. It is doing something with an aim or intention in mind. It’s having an end to be attained: determined intentioned and resolute.
I believe everyone has determined or purposed to reach for and attain certain goals in life before leaving this world. As important as it is for us to have set goals in our lives, God’s purpose in life should be even more important in living according to our faith and values. Psalms 57:2 says, “I cry out to God Most High, to God who will fulfill his purpose for me.” (NLT)
When writing papers for school, submitting business plans or requesting funds to receive grants to support a project, a purpose statement is often required. It briefly says what you intend or want to accomplish.
A purpose statement involves the overall direction or focus for the study. Purpose statements are developed for both the measurement of quantity and the quality of intended subject or goal. Thus, when it comes to being one loved by Him and “called according to His purpose,” I believe that God’s purpose statement includes words such as love, joy, peace, commitment, forbearance, forgiveness and forgetting. When we practice these things daily, we secure ourselves a place with God now and forever.
So many times in my life I have asked the question why things happened to me and what the purpose was. I have met people and traveled to places that I thought unimaginable. I’ve had some jobs/positions that I thought I would not qualify for but got them anyway. I have gained new family members, friends, associates and colleagues that have proved to be a tremendous blessing in my life.
On the contrary, I have lost some positions that I did not expect to lose; family, friends, associates and colleagues I thought left my life far too soon.
We currently live in a world that has seemed to have lost its meaning and purpose. We’re experiencing a horrific pandemic creating worldwide turmoil. There is also political tension, moral decline, racial and social unrest.
Many people are wondering if God has a purpose for all these things, since He says “everything works together for good”
I submit that His objective or purpose for our lives, and this world, should be defined, described and directed through His word. I Thessalonians 5:18 says, “In everything give thanks, for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus concerning you.”(KJV)
This has helped me know, accept and better understand what Paul means when he says “knowing that God causes everything to work together for the good” in my life now. Through my life’s experiences, some very bad and also many good times. “Knowing” everything He has caused or intended to happen in my life, according to His purpose, has worked for my good and has help me be the man that I am today.
All Glory to God for His purpose.
Henry Badie Jr., the associate minister of Pentecostal Temple Church of God in Christ in Florence, is a member of the Morning News’ Faith & Values Advisory Board. Contact him and other board members at fvboard@florencenews.com.