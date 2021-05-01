HENRY BADIE: Letting go of resentments

Another definition says that resentment is “bitter indignation at having been treated unfairly.” Therefore whenever resentment is used, it indicates a state of bitterness or indignation. Concerning bitterness, the book of Hebrews 12 and 15 says that we should “See to it that no one falls short of God’s grace: that no root of bitterness (resentment) spring up and causes trouble, and by it many be defiled;” It’s important that the feeling of resentment be denied and stopped before it can hurt others, even ourselves, permanently.

At some time or another, we’ve all had that “feeling or been” the object of insults, mistreatment, wrongdoing and unfairness. Although in some circumstances, many times these acts of unfairness and ill-treatment have caused us to gain a better understanding of God’s purpose and will for our lives. However, until we are willing to let these feelings and actions go, whether unjust or not, we might hamper our ability to move forward and progress.