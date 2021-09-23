HENRY BADIE: Living consistently

“Oh, that my actions would consistently reflect your decrees!”
– Psalms 119:5 (NLT)
We are now in one of the greatest times of the year. It is known or called, by some, as the “sportsman’s paradise season.” Baseball and soccer are coming to a close. Football is just starting while basketball, soccer and hockey will soon begin.
Each of these sports are governed by their specific rules and regulations. These rules are voted on by the various team presidents/owners, decreed by the respective leagues, rules committees and governed by the officials of each sport.
Everything is all right as long as the officials make the right calls declared by the guidelines of the game. Therefore I believe consistency or inconsistency is based on established and well-defined rules. Although life is not a game, inconsistent actions can have devastating and eternal effects.
Consistency means to have a steadfast adherence to the same principles, course or form. It also means to have agreement, compatibility, harmony and holding firmly together. In today’s world, we seemingly live and operate more often than not an inconsistent rather than consistent environment. Whether politically, socially or even spiritually, it’s a world no longer based on the principles set forth by our Creator. Therefore, the writer of this verse suggests that each one, starting with self, begin to conduct our day-to-day actions by seeking to be a reflection of God’s consistent, true and faithful word.
In reading and studying just the first eight verses of the 119th Psalm, I began to realize that my actions and will count. It’s starts out with the actions and ends with a consistent living person. The first three verses say:
- Joyful are people of integrity, who follow the instructions of the Lord.
- Joyful are those who obey his laws and search for him with all their hearts.
- They do not compromise with evil, and they walk only in his paths.
In verse 4, the writer says that God has charged us to keep His commandments carefully. Inconsistency can easily slip into our daily lives when we’re not careful and prayerful. Our actions, thoughts and will can be compromised when we lose sight of keeping what He has charged us to do diligently.
Earlier this year while in my daily time of devotions and prayer, The Lord revealed to me the way in which I could accomplish living consistently for Him. We call it the LPT (Love, Prayer and Truth) method of inner personal relationships with Him first and others within our society. Here are some biblical terms that describe this method:
- LOVE – It is the more excellent way; bears, believes, hopes, endures and covers a multitude of faults.
- PRAYER – It must be persistent, powerful and prevalent in our daily lives.
- TRUTH – This must be based on His word, which has and will always stand the test of time.
Finally in closing, as someone who strives to live every day consistently, I must be willing to do what we believe based on what He says. This is what daily ministry, faith and values is all about. It also tells us to extend ourselves through the love of God to everyone we can. This means especially to our families, faith community, friends or foes.
Living consistently isn’t always the easy way, but I believe it is the right way to live.
Henry Badie Jr., the pastor of Pentecostal Temple Church of God in Christ, in Florence, is a member of the Morning News’ Faith & Values Advisory Board. Contact him and other board members at fvboard@florencenews.com.