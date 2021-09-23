HENRY BADIE: Living consistently

“Oh, that my actions would consistently reflect your decrees!”

– Psalms 119:5 (NLT)

We are now in one of the greatest times of the year. It is known or called, by some, as the “sportsman’s paradise season.” Baseball and soccer are coming to a close. Football is just starting while basketball, soccer and hockey will soon begin.

Each of these sports are governed by their specific rules and regulations. These rules are voted on by the various team presidents/owners, decreed by the respective leagues, rules committees and governed by the officials of each sport.

Everything is all right as long as the officials make the right calls declared by the guidelines of the game. Therefore I believe consistency or inconsistency is based on established and well-defined rules. Although life is not a game, inconsistent actions can have devastating and eternal effects.