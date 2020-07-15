It takes something major to convince me to flip the oven on in July.
But squash casserole is a big enough deal to make me consider submitting to an hour or so of torture-by-baking. While some people worship crocks of macaroni and cheese, I’m glorifying pans of squash casserole.
When gently cooked, drained and mixed with egg, milk and that holiest of Southern cooking trinities — butter, cheese and cracker crumbs — yellow squash forms the foundation for a meaty, rib-sticking casserole that can hold its own against any other rich and cheesy mashup. Can I get a hallelujah?
Nothing thrills me more on the potluck table than a crock of squash casserole. Keep your ribs and baked ham. I’ll snub them every time to save room for squash seconds.
And just watch me try to bypass a meat-and-three with my favorite casserole on the daily line-up. Hungry or not, I’m going for it.
A big bin of glossy, yellow squash is the agricultural jackpot when I’m leisurely strolling farmers markets or, more accurately, zipping through like a masked madwoman, ducking human beings like the plague — literally. (Yeah, I’m that woman.)
Native to the United States, squash dates waaaay back to around 7000 BC, according to food historians. Yellow varieties can have straight necks or crook necks, but the sweet, mild flavor profile is the same. Vitamins A, B6 and C are all in there, as is folate, riboflavin, potassium, magnesium, beta carotene and fiber. In South Carolina, yellow squash grows from April through August. Yes, you can find it in the supermarket year-round, but I’ve found the best-tasting squash is small, freshly picked and grown in local soil.
But back to cranking up the oven for some squash casserole. It’s 90-something degrees and humid as a wet wool rug outside. I have a strategy for these kinds of days, though. It’s a stove-top skillet squash casserole and, while the recipe still calls for a little oven action, it’s a bit more cook-friendly on a sweltering day. Or you can skip the final step altogether and still get something that satisfies.
Skillet squash casserole
Ingredients:
6 to 8 small to medium yellow squash, rinsed and sliced into ½-inch rounds
3 green onions, washed and chopped (include the green stems)
2 tablespoons of butter
½ teaspoon salt
A few grinds of the pepper mill
1 egg
½ cup of 1% milk
6 saltines, crushed
1 cup of sharp shredded cheddar, divided
Directions:
In a large oven-proof skillet, add cut squash, green onions and an inch of water. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat to medium. Cover and steam until squash and onions are partially tender. Meanwhile, beat egg and milk together in a bowl and set aside. Remove the skillet lid, bump up the heat to medium high and gently press the squash/onion with a spatula to release excess moisture. Allow any water to evaporate.
Add butter, salt and pepper, and the milk-egg mixture. Fold in half the cheese and heat through until thickened. (If too thick, drizzle with a little milk, but don’t overdo it.) Top with the remaining cheese and cracker crumbs and remove from heat.
Slip the skillet into the oven and broil the top just until brown and bubbly. Turn off the oven, remove the skillet and set aside. Fix yourself a tall glass of iced tea and head to the living room. Have a seat beneath the nearest AC vent, swig your tea and allow yourself to cool completely before serving.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.