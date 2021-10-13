KITTY FINKLEA: Apple cider vinegar – help or hype?

Over the years, I’ve been routinely asked about the health benefits of apple cider vinegar (ACV) for weight loss and blood sugar control. Exploring how ACV is made and any evidence behind the claims can help you discern whether to take it as a supplement or enjoy adding it more to weekly recipes.

On a basic level, ACV is made from apples or apple scraps, water and a little sugar or yeast. Over time, this mixture ferments and the sugar in the fruit changes to alcohol and then acetic acid. By this point ACV is calorie free, and the raw version contains probiotics as well as vitamins and minerals.

This type of ACV is cloudy looking as it contains several strains of probiotics or good bacteria known as “the mother” and is labeled raw, organic and unpasteurized ACV. This is typically the type of ACV used for health purposes and is more expensive than the filtered kind. There are also numerous recipes for making your own ACV. They taste similar, but many people feel the raw ACV has a fuller and more complex flavor.

Food companies may strain or filter the ACV to give it a clear appearance, meaning the mother along with the majority of nutrients are removed. ACV may also be heated or pasteurized to kill any remaining bacteria to keep it from continuing to process and help maintain a consistent flavor over time.