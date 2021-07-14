KITTY FINKLEA: Diet culture and weight stigma – changing the conversation!

Instead of making comments about someone’s body, talk about attributes and interest in what is going on in their life. Commenting on weight can also be extremely triggering, as weight loss or gain may be from mental health issues, illness, medications, eating disorders or other medical issues.

Focus on health instead of weight. This is important for adults and especially for children.

Avoid body bashing about yourself or others and calling people out for weight stigma. The goal is to celebrate body diversity as opposed to criticizing bodies.

Analyze social media for weight bias and aim to reduce the stigma by not watching certain shows and following weight neutral and body positive accounts. Health At Any Size is a growing movement to honor all bodies as good bodies.

Losing weight can be done in a healthy way, but it is much slower with a strategy of sustainable lifestyle change, enjoying life and focusing on health rather than dieting.

Our bodies do the best they can to keep us alive and well, and when we remember to respect all bodies, we move away from weight stigma. By moving toward a body neutral, body inclusive mindset, we can change the conversation to celebrate our bodies and all they do for us in this life.

