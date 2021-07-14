KITTY FINKLEA: Diet culture and weight stigma – changing the conversation!

Dieting is big business. With the obesity rates rising over the past several decades, dieting and pursuit of thinness is a pastime for many Americans.
In 2019, $72 billion were spent on weight loss products, including diet foods and beverages, diet books, exercise CDs, health clubs, diet center chains, multi-level marketing diet plans, meal replacement products, diet pills and medical weight loss programs. This staggering amount spent on diets dropped during COVID but shows all signs of revving up again in 2021.
Our country is consumed with finding the magic bullet for weight loss, and it is estimated that each year close to 50% of Americans, women more than men, go on a diet. Typically, dieting is an off/on practice with weight going down during the diet and back up with regular eating. People often gain the weight back plus more when they go off the diet.
The United States diet culture thrives on the sales pitch that skinny equals health, desirability and worthiness. But dieting and particularly yoyo dieting (on/off diet cycling) decreases self-esteem and confidence and increases stress, risk of anxiety, depression, eating disorders and substance abuse.
The bottom line: Restrictive diets do not work and are not good for our health. Losing weight and keeping it off is not an easy thing to do. In addition, the hyper focus on appearance manifests in weight stigma in many areas of life.
Weight stigma is negative and degrading behavior. Weight prejudice often starts with bullying in school and can also be found in personal relationships, the workplace, health care settings and the media. Some people avoid going to their health care provider for fear they might be called out and shamed about their weight. In addition, the main calculation used to assess weight – body mass index – was developed in the 1800s for white Europeans and does not take into account age, cultural diversity of size, muscle mass and overall health, including cardiovascular health or illness.
Many individuals are subjected to weight bias with the prejudice that extra weight is about personal issues and that people in larger bodies are lazy with no willpower. This is not the case, as a person’s weight is influenced by several factors, including genetics, environment, medications and illness along with hormonal and metabolic adaptations.
Changing the conversation to body neutral and body inclusive language with a non-diet approach changes the focus from body size to overall health.
What can you do to help stop weight stigma?
Here are some suggestions:
Examine your own weight bias. It is easy to have weight bias in a diet-centered society, but remember that people’s lives and health are much more important than their bodies.
Instead of making comments about someone’s body, talk about attributes and interest in what is going on in their life. Commenting on weight can also be extremely triggering, as weight loss or gain may be from mental health issues, illness, medications, eating disorders or other medical issues.
Focus on health instead of weight. This is important for adults and especially for children.
Avoid body bashing about yourself or others and calling people out for weight stigma. The goal is to celebrate body diversity as opposed to criticizing bodies.
Analyze social media for weight bias and aim to reduce the stigma by not watching certain shows and following weight neutral and body positive accounts. Health At Any Size is a growing movement to honor all bodies as good bodies.
Losing weight can be done in a healthy way, but it is much slower with a strategy of sustainable lifestyle change, enjoying life and focusing on health rather than dieting.
Our bodies do the best they can to keep us alive and well, and when we remember to respect all bodies, we move away from weight stigma. By moving toward a body neutral, body inclusive mindset, we can change the conversation to celebrate our bodies and all they do for us in this life.
For more information on adopting healthier lifestyle changes, contact Kitty Finklea, lifestyle coach, registered dietitian and personal trainer at McLeod Health and Fitness Center, 843-777-3000.