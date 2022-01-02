KITTY FINKLEA: Diets are out, lifestyle is IN for 2022

5. Restrictive diets may give a sense of control at first but use the scale as the primary measure of success. These types of diets are also linked with lower self-esteem and confidence when the diet fails, as well as an increased risk of eating disorders.

Sounds terrible, right? I had one client tell me she knew she needed to lose weight and get back on a diet but wasn’t ready for the suffering and deprivation! Who wants to stick with that kind of diet? Dietitians, nutritionists, and counselors have been moving away from diets and toward sustainable and personalized lifestyle change. And while this weight-loss strategy may not be as fast, this strategy is a long-term approach to losing and keeping weight off, as well as improving overall health.

The main focus of a sustainable lifestyle is finding what works for YOUR mind and body. Consider the fact that every single body is unique. And if two people eat the same exact thing and do the same physical activity, their bodies will still look different. We all have our own sense of taste, lifestyles, health challenges, and budget, and what works for someone else may not work for you.