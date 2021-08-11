KITTY FINKLEA: Fuel for school! Breakfast, snacks and lunch box ideas for kids

Where did the summer go?
With school starting, it is time to think and plan for what the kiddos are eating for breakfast and lunch.
Protein and fiber-filled meals start the day strong at breakfast, and a colorful, satisfying lunch and any snacks will keep energy levels up until time to go home.
Breakfast
Studies show that children who eat breakfast do better in school, because the brain is getting proper fuel to think and process. Make sure to include protein for staying power, plus complex carb from whole grains and fresh fruit. And do not forget to add any veggies your child will eat.
Here are some easy, quick breakfast ideas for those rushed mornings:
Whole grain wraps with nut butter and sliced banana, raisins or other fruit.
Whole grain cereal, dry or with milk and topped with fruit and nuts or seeds.
Cheese or avocado toast. Add spinach, tomato, cucumber or any veggie along with a side of fruit.
Whiz up a smoothie with nut butter, fruit, a handful of spinach and almond milk.
Protein bar or shake and fruit.
Oatmeal with fruit and nuts.
Whole grain waffle with nut butter or egg and fruit.
Boiled egg or egg muffin and fruit.
Lunch
When planning lunch, first think of protein and whole grains, next the fruit and veggies and then add in fun foods. Make sure to add freezer packs to keep any food from spoiling.
Main course – proteins and whole grains:
Sandwich ideas – It is easy to vary whole grain bread with wraps, pitas and flatbreads. Next add protein – meat, chicken or turkey, cheese, tuna, chicken or egg salad, tofu, hummus or bean spreads. If your children are smaller, try sandwich kabobs – it is easy to thread meat, cheese and fruit on skewers with crackers on the side. And do not forget peanut or other nut butter with all fruit jelly!
DIY (do it yourself) “lunchables” – Basic options include natural deli meat, jerky, cheese, nut butter, hummus, whole grain crackers, pita chips, nuts and seeds, raw veggies, dried or fresh fruit.
The sky is the limit for hot food – Chili, soups and stews in a thermos, grain bowls, pizza, tacos or leftovers are great options, especially if children have access to a microwave.
Pasta or veggie salad – With meat, poultry, seafood, beans or peas with added crackers and fruit.
More veggie proteins
Edamame, whole beans and peas or hummus/bean spreads.
Cooked tofu or tempeh.
Nuts and seeds.
Nut butters – peanut, almond, soy, or sunflower seed.
Cooked quinoa.
Fruits and veggies
Whole or cut up – Grapes, berries, clementine’s oranges and melons. Mix the following with a bit of orange juice to keep from browning – slices of apples, bananas, pears and peaches– whatever is in season or on sale! Add a toothpick for stabbing.
Packaged fruit packed in its own juice – applesauce, peaches, pears or fruit cocktail.
Baby carrots, celery sticks, avocado slices (drizzle with lemon and wrap tightly in plastic wrap to avoid browning), grape tomatoes, cucumber slices, green salad, snap peas, pepper slices with dressing.
Fun foods: crunchy munchies and sweet treats
Yogurt or pudding.
Fig Newtons or cookies.
Trail mix.
Pretzels.
Whole grain goldfish.
100% fruit leather or gummies.
Snack bars.
Beverages
Add milk, water and flavored waters to both meals – juice, juice drinks and soda all contain sugar that kids do not need.
Finally
If children have after-school activities, make sure to pack extra. Sandwiches, bars, nuts and fruit can give them energy to perform their best. Do not forget extra water, too!
If your child wants school lunch, add it to the schedule. Make sure to access the menu ahead of time to find items they like and will eat.
By thinking and planning ahead, your children will have balanced meals and snacks to keep them fueled for school!
For more information on adopting healthier lifestyle changes, contact Kitty Finklea, lifestyle coach, registered dietitian and personal trainer at McLeod Health and Fitness Center, 843-777-3000.