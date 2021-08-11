KITTY FINKLEA: Fuel for school! Breakfast, snacks and lunch box ideas for kids

Where did the summer go?

With school starting, it is time to think and plan for what the kiddos are eating for breakfast and lunch.

Protein and fiber-filled meals start the day strong at breakfast, and a colorful, satisfying lunch and any snacks will keep energy levels up until time to go home.

Breakfast

Studies show that children who eat breakfast do better in school, because the brain is getting proper fuel to think and process. Make sure to include protein for staying power, plus complex carb from whole grains and fresh fruit. And do not forget to add any veggies your child will eat.

Here are some easy, quick breakfast ideas for those rushed mornings:

Whole grain wraps with nut butter and sliced banana, raisins or other fruit.

Whole grain cereal, dry or with milk and topped with fruit and nuts or seeds.

Cheese or avocado toast. Add spinach, tomato, cucumber or any veggie along with a side of fruit.

Whiz up a smoothie with nut butter, fruit, a handful of spinach and almond milk.

Protein bar or shake and fruit.