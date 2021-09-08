KITTY FINKLEA: Live longer and better – 9 secrets from the Blue Zones

We all age, but how we age can differ dramatically.
What helps people live longer and better? In the early 2000s, Dan Buettner, an athlete, explorer and writer, teamed up with National Geographic to explore hot spots around the world where people age and live well into their 80s, 90s and over 100 (centenarians).
After much exploration, the focus narrowed to five places worldwide where being healthy at an older age is common:
Sardinia, Italy, with the world’s highest rate of male centenarians.
Ikaria, Greece, with one of the lowest rates of dementia.
Nicoya, Costa Rica, with one of the lowest rates of middle age mortality.
Loma Linda, California, where a group of Seventh Day Adventists typically live 10 years longer than other North Americans.
Okinawa, Japan, with the longest living population in the world of females over age 70.
What makes these areas special in terms of longevity? There are similarities in all five cultures linked to healthy longevity, meaning as they age, these older people are still able to do what they want to do in terms of quality life.
These five areas have been termed Blue Zones, and each share a list of the nine common practices built into society called the Power 9. None of these Blue Zones push strict diets or heavy exercise, and yet the Power 9 principles can keep people healthy well into old age:
1. Purpose – People in Blue Zones have a sense of purpose or meaning for their lives and a reason to get out of bed. This can add up to seven years to life!
2. Plant slant – The majority of the diet is based on legumes, whole grains, nuts, seeds, veggies and fruits. Beans are eaten daily with small amounts of animal proteins (3 to 4 ounces) mixed in about five times a month.
3. 80% fullness – Unlike Americans, who typically eat until stuffed, Blue Zone eaters aim for 80% fullness, which helps keep them at a lower or healthier weight throughout life.
4. Happy hour/wine at 5 – Blue Zones celebrate the end of the day with wine and fellowship at meals and limit alcohol to 1 to 2 drinks a day.
5. Natural movement – People in the Blue Zones are active most of the day with housework, gardening and other chores. These societies do things the old-fashioned way without major conveniences such as a riding lawnmower.
6. Downshift – Blue Zone living includes daily routines to get rid of stress, such as remembering ancestors, prayer, naps and happy hour.
7. Sense of belonging – Faith is a huge part of Blue Zone living, and research shows attending faith-based service four times a month can add four to 14 years of life expectancy.
8. Family first – Families live close together and support and care for each other throughout life.
9. Social support – People in Blue Zones have developed a society with social support for life to share healthy habits and at least three friends they can talk to on a bad day.
Most Americans may not have all the Power 9 aspects in life, but adding in any of these nine principles can help you live longer and better. Start today by moving more naturally during the day, eating more plants, chilling out or connecting with family and friends to add more years to your life!
Autumn Quinoa Salad
Recipe courtesy of bluezones.com
An easy main or side dish full of nutrient-rich vitamins, minerals, and fiber! Quinoa is a whole grain high in protein and fiber and very easy to cook.
Ingredients:
1½ cups quinoa
Salt and ground black pepper
2 green onions, minced
1 carrot, shredded
1 cup frozen green peas, thawed
1 (15.5-oz.) can dark red kidney beans, drained and rinsed
½ cup unsalted roasted peanuts
½ cup dried cranberries
2 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil
1 tbsp rice vinegar
2 tbsp finely chopped fresh parsley
Directions:
1. Bring 3 cups of water to a boil in a saucepan. Add the quinoa and salt to taste. Reduce the heat to maintain a simmer, cover and cook until the water has been absorbed, about 12 minutes.
2. Remove from the heat and transfer to a large bowl. Stir in the green onions, carrot and peas, and set aside to come to room temperature.
3. Add the beans, peanuts, cranberries, oil, vinegar and parsley. Season to taste with salt and pepper and toss to combine.
Variations: This recipe is can be easily changed to suit your taste buds. Substitute cooked brown rice for the quinoa, or a different type of bean in place of black beans and another type of nut or seed in place of the peanuts.
For more information on adopting healthier lifestyle changes, contact Kitty Finklea, lifestyle coach, registered dietitian and personal trainer at McLeod Health and Fitness Center, 843-777-3000.