KITTY FINKLEA: Live longer and better – 9 secrets from the Blue Zones

We all age, but how we age can differ dramatically.

What helps people live longer and better? In the early 2000s, Dan Buettner, an athlete, explorer and writer, teamed up with National Geographic to explore hot spots around the world where people age and live well into their 80s, 90s and over 100 (centenarians).

After much exploration, the focus narrowed to five places worldwide where being healthy at an older age is common:

Sardinia, Italy, with the world’s highest rate of male centenarians.

Ikaria, Greece, with one of the lowest rates of dementia.

Nicoya, Costa Rica, with one of the lowest rates of middle age mortality.

Loma Linda, California, where a group of Seventh Day Adventists typically live 10 years longer than other North Americans.

Okinawa, Japan, with the longest living population in the world of females over age 70.

What makes these areas special in terms of longevity? There are similarities in all five cultures linked to healthy longevity, meaning as they age, these older people are still able to do what they want to do in terms of quality life.