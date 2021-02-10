KITTY FINKLEA: Reinvent soul food with the African Heritage Diet

Almost everyone loves soul food, and this delicious Southern cuisine originated from the African slave trade. Many Africans came to South Carolina from West Africa, and these ancestors ate primarily plant-based foods, including whole grains, legumes, veggies and fruit.

Once in the United States, Africans on the coast used seafood. Further inland, they added more pork, beef and wild game to the table, but the mainstay was plant foods. Meals were prepared from the garden with foods in season.

Since South Carolina has a climate similar to Africa, many foods were brought over, including gold rice, millet, cabbage, okra, tomatoes, peppers, watermelon and all kinds of greens, including dandelion, mustard, collards and turnips.

African women working on plantations added their special flare for developing amazing flavors and developed dishes we continue to enjoy, including Hoppin John, gumbo, shrimp and grits and Frogmore Stew.

Over time the standard American diet with more salt, sugar and animal fat was added to cooking, and with the addition of fast food and convenience food, the risk for heart disease and diabetes increased to alarming levels with even higher risk in African American populations.