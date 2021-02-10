KITTY FINKLEA: Reinvent soul food with the African Heritage Diet

Almost everyone loves soul food, and this delicious Southern cuisine originated from the African slave trade. Many Africans came to South Carolina from West Africa, and these ancestors ate primarily plant-based foods, including whole grains, legumes, veggies and fruit.
Once in the United States, Africans on the coast used seafood. Further inland, they added more pork, beef and wild game to the table, but the mainstay was plant foods. Meals were prepared from the garden with foods in season.
Since South Carolina has a climate similar to Africa, many foods were brought over, including gold rice, millet, cabbage, okra, tomatoes, peppers, watermelon and all kinds of greens, including dandelion, mustard, collards and turnips.
African women working on plantations added their special flare for developing amazing flavors and developed dishes we continue to enjoy, including Hoppin John, gumbo, shrimp and grits and Frogmore Stew.
Over time the standard American diet with more salt, sugar and animal fat was added to cooking, and with the addition of fast food and convenience food, the risk for heart disease and diabetes increased to alarming levels with even higher risk in African American populations.
The traditional African diet, like the Mediterranean diet, focuses on plant foods and decreases the risk of lifestyle diseases that we see now with the standard American diet. With a shift to an African heritage food style, new habits from old traditions can drastically improve overall health.
To get started, check out Oldways, a wonderful website with information on healthy, cultural food traditions like the Mediterranean diet. A comprehensive section on the African heritage diet was added in 2011. Check it out here: oldwayspt.org/traditional-diets/african-heritage-diet.
Highlights of the African heritage diet include these tips:
Seek real foods: Focus more on veggies, whole grains, beans and peas, nuts and seeds. Cook more at home and find plants on salad bars, buffets, mom and pop restaurants and convenience stores to crowd out heavy meats and processed foods.
Shift the focus of animal proteins: Choose more seafood and poultry and less red meat, particularly processed meat such as sausage, bacon, bologna and ham, to help decrease the risk of heart disease and cancer. Put chicken or seafood on the grill, bake or air fry instead of deep fat frying. Add in some meatless meals to round out the week.
Load up on plants: Add more traditional African veggies, fruits, beans, peas and tubers (sweet potatoes, rutabagas) and try African heritage grains, such as:
Benne – an heirloom sesame seed traditionally used to thicken soups and stews or made into a wafer.
Millet – a small round seed that acts as a whole grain and can be cooked whole as a substitute for rice, added to gumbo dishes or ground into a flour.
Carolina Gold Rice – a whole grain heirloom version of rice with higher fiber, like brown rice with a delicious, sweet taste and fluffy texture.
Use herbs and spices for flavor: Instead of animal fat and salt, try smoked turkey or lower salt chicken broth along with onions, lemon, garlic, ginger and green herbs, such as parsley, oregano and thyme. Or heat it up with hot peppers!
Make favorite foods a celebration: Instead of having fried chicken and ribs regularly, add in once or twice a month and celebrate when these meals are on the menu. This lifestyle isn’t about giving up favorites but more about changing the focus.
Find ways to be more active: Walk or play games with the family, schedule dance parties in the living room, start a garden or find a sport you enjoy.
Eat together at least three times a week: Eating together at a table with conversation instead of looking at screens helps develop deeper connections with family and friends.
Embracing a change to modern reinvented soul food can combine healthy African heritage foods with new, delicious flavors for improved health and vitality.
For more information on adopting healthier lifestyle changes, contact Kitty Finklea, lifestyle coach, registered dietitian and personal trainer, at McLeod Health and Fitness Center, 843-777-3000.