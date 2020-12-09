KITTY FINKLEA: Spice up the holidays! Benefits of 5 holiday spices

Clove

Clove originates in Indonesia as dried flower buds from the clove tree. Cloves are high in manganese and also contain Vitamin K and fiber (4). Cloves have an intense spicy flavor, are used whole or ground and traditionally added to desserts and drinks (my favorite is spiced tea), as well as gingerbread, glazed ham, stuffing and fruit cake.

Ginger

Ginger is a root used in Asia and India for more than 5,000 years as a tonic. The root or powder are most commonly used and a good source of potassium, magnesium and choline. The biggest benefits of ginger are on the digestive tract for nausea and indigestion and also promising evidence for benefits in Alzheimer’s, blood sugar control and ulcerative colitis (5). The most famous holiday use for ginger is, of course, gingerbread cookies or houses, but is also delicious in rubs or marinades and gingerbread lattes.

Peppermint