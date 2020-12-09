KITTY FINKLEA: Spice up the holidays! Benefits of 5 holiday spices

What smells do you love during the holiday season?
Traditional holiday scents evoke wonderful memories, and often the tantalizing aromas come from herbs and spices in the seasonal foods we love. These potent flavors provide potential health benefits as well. Overall, herbs and spices contain powerful antioxidants that can help decrease risk of heart disease, cancer and promote better digestion.
Check out the benefits of these five traditional holiday herbs and spices:
Nutmeg
Nutmeg originates from the seed of a peachlike fruit in Indonesia and is rich in magnesium, potassium and zinc (1). Evidence suggests nutmeg can increase circulation to the brain and may help with sleep (2). Nutmeg can be grated from the seed or ground and is traditionally used in creamy and cheesy sauces, eggnog as well as pumpkin and apple desserts.
Cinnamon
One of the most famous spices, cinnamon comes from the inner bark of certain laurel trees found in Asia, South America and the Caribbean. Cinnamon is high in calcium, phosphorus and potassium. Health benefits include lowering the effect of high fat meals to help decrease risk of heart disease. There is also promising research on decreasing risk of Alzheimer’s, HIV and multiple sclerosis (3). Cinnamon is a warm, delicious spice, found in cinnamon sticks or powder and traditionally added to apple cider, baked fruits, pies, cakes and cookies.
Clove
Clove originates in Indonesia as dried flower buds from the clove tree. Cloves are high in manganese and also contain Vitamin K and fiber (4). Cloves have an intense spicy flavor, are used whole or ground and traditionally added to desserts and drinks (my favorite is spiced tea), as well as gingerbread, glazed ham, stuffing and fruit cake.
Ginger
Ginger is a root used in Asia and India for more than 5,000 years as a tonic. The root or powder are most commonly used and a good source of potassium, magnesium and choline. The biggest benefits of ginger are on the digestive tract for nausea and indigestion and also promising evidence for benefits in Alzheimer’s, blood sugar control and ulcerative colitis (5). The most famous holiday use for ginger is, of course, gingerbread cookies or houses, but is also delicious in rubs or marinades and gingerbread lattes.
Peppermint
Peppermint is a signature scent of the holiday with well over 1 billion candy canes made each year (6). Peppermint is a cross between water mint and spearmint, and the leaves are made into an oil, which was used in ancient Rome, Greece and Egypt. The leaf contains Vitamins E and A and iron as well as menthol (7). Research indicates that peppermint calms the lower gastrointestinal tract and may be helpful for those suffering from irritable bowel syndrome (8). It is also great for bad breath and is delicious in drinks, cookies and holiday snack foods. It pairs wonderfully with chocolate.
Since herbs and spices have health protecting qualities, think about upping the herb and spice content a little in recipes for more nutrition punch this season!
Spiced Baked Apples
Ingredients:
3 tablespoons raisins
2 tablespoon chopped walnuts
½ teaspoon grated orange zest
¼ cup packed brown sugar
¼ cup water
1 tablespoon butter
½ teaspoon ground cinnamon
½ teaspoon ground nutmeg
2 medium to large apples (granny smith, gala, pink lady, rome are all great baking apples depending on your taste buds)
Directions:
• Mix raisins, nuts and orange zest together; set aside.
• In a saucepan, combine brown sugar, water, butter, cinnamon and nutmeg and bring to a boil.
• Reduce heat; simmer, uncovered, 2 to 3 minutes, stirring occasionally.
• Core apples and place in an ungreased 1½-quart baking dish; fill middle with raisin and nut mixture.
• Pour hot mixture over apples. Bake, uncovered, at 350° for 30 to 35 minutes or until apples are tender.
• Let stand 15 to 20 minutes before serving.
For more information on adopting healthier lifestyle changes, contact Kitty Finklea, lifestyle coach, registered dietitian and personal trainer at McLeod Health and Fitness Center, 843-777-3000.
