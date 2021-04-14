KITTY FINKLEA: Taste every chip with mindful vs. mindless eating

A friend was planning a family trip and lamenting about all the snack foods and how hard it is to limit portions. She loves salty, crunchy snacks and my recommendation was to “taste every chip.”

We discussed the difference between mindless and mindful eating and she sent a text on the way home saying the tip was profound and helped her enjoy food more without overdoing it.

American culture teaches us to eat fast and munch while doing other things such as driving, thinking, working or watching screens. Food is available 24/7 and it is too easy to eat when not paying attention.

Eating in autopilot mode is also called mindless or distracted eating. This means the brain is engaged elsewhere with little awareness of what’s going on in the mouth as well as any feelings of fullness. It is very easy to over eat if the primary focus is not on what’s going on with food and eating.

We may also eat distractedly if bored, stressed, or depressed. Mindless eating can also make it easy to gain weight or start the shame, blame and guilt cycle leading to a higher risk of eating disorders.