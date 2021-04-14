KITTY FINKLEA: Taste every chip with mindful vs. mindless eating

A friend was planning a family trip and lamenting about all the snack foods and how hard it is to limit portions. She loves salty, crunchy snacks and my recommendation was to “taste every chip.”
We discussed the difference between mindless and mindful eating and she sent a text on the way home saying the tip was profound and helped her enjoy food more without overdoing it.
American culture teaches us to eat fast and munch while doing other things such as driving, thinking, working or watching screens. Food is available 24/7 and it is too easy to eat when not paying attention.
Eating in autopilot mode is also called mindless or distracted eating. This means the brain is engaged elsewhere with little awareness of what’s going on in the mouth as well as any feelings of fullness. It is very easy to over eat if the primary focus is not on what’s going on with food and eating.
We may also eat distractedly if bored, stressed, or depressed. Mindless eating can also make it easy to gain weight or start the shame, blame and guilt cycle leading to a higher risk of eating disorders.
In contrast, mindful eating means paying attention to cues while engaging the senses of taste, texture, satisfaction and fullness when eating. It means being aware of hunger and fullness sensations and responding by eating when hungry and stopping when full more readily. By focusing on the food without distractions it is also easier to stop eating when satisfied instead of stuffed.
In Okinawa, Japan, one of the Blue Zones in the world where people lead long heathy lives, the phrase for eating until satisfied is “hara hachi bu” which means 80 percent full. By practicing mindfulness while eating, instead of letting our brains focus elsewhere, we can develop a more healthy, peaceful relationship with food.
Fast eaters tend to be mindless eaters and typically eat more than slower eaters. It takes 15 to 20 minutes for the stomach to signal the brain with fullness feelings so a fast eater can easily pack more food in. One way to help overcome this is to drink 10 to 16 ounces of water 10 to 15 minutes before a meal to start the feelings of fullness earlier. Here are a few other tips for slowing down:
Aim to not pack the plate full.
Put the fork or sandwich down between bites.
Eat one chip, popcorn or piece of candy at a time (or less than a handful!).
Take a 60-second reset pause in the middle of the meal or snack.
Wait at least 5 to 10 minutes before going back for seconds.
Fill half the plate with veggies (more chewing required).
At some point during eating count chews for a few bites with a focus on not swallowing until food is mechanically pureed in the mouth.
Watch out for open container eating and instead portion control on a plate or bowl.
We generally taste more at the beginning of a food experience, numb out a bit during the middle and start paying attention again at the end. To help taste every bite and develop a mindful eating approach, start to observe your food habits and explore ways to become more mindful when eating. Set your intention on giving food more attention with these suggestions:
Eat regular meals and snacks with adequate protein and fiber to avoid getting too hungry. Hunger is a primal urge and getting too hungry can override common sense about food choices.
Explore ways to eat without distractions — stop the car to eat; clean off and set the table for meals; have a basket to place cell phone and tablets during meals to decrease temptation.
Eat meals at the table without screens and focus on the food along with conversation and connections.
Make sure to sit when eating instead of standing at the kitchen sink or moving around the house.
Put snacks on a plate or in a bowl instead of open container eating.
At each meal or snack begin to focus on taste, texture, aroma and how your stomach feels. Keep checking in during the meal. Pause occasionally for a reset.
Aim to eat until satisfied, instead of stuffed.
Set a goal to leave a couple of bites on the plate which increases awareness.
Close your eyes and savor flavors (not while driving of course). Pay attention to flavors and textures.
Chew thoroughly instead of swallowing quickly after taking a bite.
Stop the blame game. We all overeat at times — instead of guilt or blame, analyze what happened without judgment to help learn a better approach next time.
A beautiful aspect of mindful eating is it can be done with any kind of eating pattern. By putting the attention on the intention of becoming a mindful eater, it will ultimately give more freedom around all kinds of food. Remember to taste every bite!
