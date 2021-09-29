LIBBY WIEREMA: Fall rituals call for the making of this savory, sweet, flaky treat

Nothing signals the onset of fall like the irresistible aroma of baked or fried apple pies. Whether the smells are wafting from your kitchen or the ovens of South Carolina’s most storied bakeries and cafes, the promise of fruity, flaky goodness is inherent at first whiff.
I like to tie on an apron and let the pie-making begin in earnest. For me, it’s homemade or no way. I dust off my rolling pin and get to work on whatever kind of apple pie that inspires me at the time: deep dish, sour cream, lattice-top, crumble top or a flaky two-crust variety. A dollop of ice cream or slice of cheddar to set it off, perhaps.
I love them all, but my hands-down favorite has to be fried apple pies. There’s nothing like a golden, crusty, cinnamon-sugar dusted hand pie fresh out of the skillet. While I enjoy the seasonal ritual of making dough, stuffing it and frying it, if there’s any way I can make to Belton, I’m in for a Grits & Grocery fried apple pie every time.
If you’ve never sat down to a home-cooked meal there, you are missing something special. Owners Heidi and Joe Trull pour all of their kitchen know-how and love for local products into most everything they serve. This is the home of fabulous Southern dishes like fried grits and tomato gravy, praline bacon, fried chicken with Tasso gravy, seafood casserole in puff pastry, fried green tomato salad – just a sampling of the awesomeness that earned them national recognition from the Food Network, The New York Times and CNN.
But back to those pies. Heidi is famous for them and for good reason. Incredibly flaky, these pies are oozing with the flavors of autumn – largely a mingling of apples and cinnamon. And nobody – I mean nobody – does it better than Grits & Grocery.
Belton is a bit of a drive, though. That means you go in for the next best thing: making your own fried apples pies using Heidi’s recipe. She shared it with me once a while back, and if you follow it precisely, it will produce a commendable facsimile.
Now, I will pay that kindness forward and share said recipe with you. So, go ahead and dabble in fried apple pie-craft. Ready to roll? Here you go.
Fried apple pies
Grits & Groceries, Belton
Makes 8 to 10 pies
Dough
4 cups all-purpose flour
2½ teaspoons kosher salt
1 cup lard
¾ to 1 cup ice water
Cinnamon sugar
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
2 cups granulated sugar
Dough preparation
Mix flour and salt using a pastry whisk or your fingers. Rub lard into the flour mixture until it resembles a coarse meal. Add water ¼ cup at a time until the dough comes together but is not too sticky. Shape into a disk and wrap in plastic and chill for at least 1 hour. (The dough will keep a couple days in the refrigerator.)
Apple filling
6 Granny Smith apples
Zest of 1 lemon
2 tablespoons of butter
½ cup brown sugar
1 cup granulated sugar
¾ teaspoon ground cinnamon
¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg
¼ tsp. ground cloves
2 tablespoon Steen’s pure cane syrup
3 tablespoon cornstarch
1 tablespoon pure vanilla extract
2 tablespoon of your favorite bourbon
Method
On a floured surface, roll half the dough into a circle about 1/8-inch thick and cut into circles 6 inches across. The lid from a large coffee or plastic container works well. Repeat with remaining dough. Gently form trimmed parts into a ball and reroll and cut rounds until you have 10 circles. Mix 1 egg and a teaspoon of water into a wash, then with a pastry brush, coat the outer edge of the circle. Place ¼ cup of the apple filling in the center and carefully fold the dough together over the filling, making sure no filling touches the rim of the dough. Crimp the edges firmly together to make a seam across the top of the filling. In a deep fat fryer, heat oil to 350 degrees and gently fry pies a few at a time, leaving room for them to float freely in the oil. Cook the pies for 8 to 9 minutes, until dough is crisp and lightly browned. Remove to paper towels and roll in the cinnamon sugar mixture. Serve warm with vanilla or cinnamon ice cream. Happy fall!
Libby Wiersema writes about dining, food trends and the state’s culinary history for Discover South Carolina as well as other print and online media. Contact her at libbyscarolinaspoon@gmail.com.