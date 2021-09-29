LIBBY WIEREMA: Fall rituals call for the making of this savory, sweet, flaky treat

On a floured surface, roll half the dough into a circle about 1/8-inch thick and cut into circles 6 inches across. The lid from a large coffee or plastic container works well. Repeat with remaining dough. Gently form trimmed parts into a ball and reroll and cut rounds until you have 10 circles. Mix 1 egg and a teaspoon of water into a wash, then with a pastry brush, coat the outer edge of the circle. Place ¼ cup of the apple filling in the center and carefully fold the dough together over the filling, making sure no filling touches the rim of the dough. Crimp the edges firmly together to make a seam across the top of the filling. In a deep fat fryer, heat oil to 350 degrees and gently fry pies a few at a time, leaving room for them to float freely in the oil. Cook the pies for 8 to 9 minutes, until dough is crisp and lightly browned. Remove to paper towels and roll in the cinnamon sugar mixture. Serve warm with vanilla or cinnamon ice cream. Happy fall!