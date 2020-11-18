LIBBY WIERSEMA: Deviled eggs are a Southern holiday delicacy

Which came first: Thanksgiving or the deviled egg? You might be surprised to know it was the deviled egg.
Ancient Rome is considered by many food historians to be the birthplace of the South’s favorite holiday meal accompaniment. To please the gustatory expectations of the patrician crowd, those crafty Romans devised a method by which eggs were boiled, drizzled with sauce and served as a first course.
The trend gathered momentum, spreading to Spain in the 13th century. The Andalusian version more closely resembled the deviled eggs of today, with the yolk being mixed with spices, oil, salt and other seasonings. It was then spooned back into the egg, and the halves were secured with a tiny stick. (The first toothpick, perhaps?)
Of course, France soon got in on the act, showing up its European cousins with the addition of herbs, Dijon mustard and crunchy cornichons.
So, what did Southerners contribute to this evolution? Sweet pickles, namely. That contrast of savory and sweet is something we find irresistible. And there’s the matter of mayo, though that could be considered a modern-day version of the seasoned oils once used to give cooked eggs yolks that little extra fat we find so decadent.
Is this the “devil” in deviled eggs? Maybe. Or perhaps it’s the addition of yellow mustard, cayenne, horseradish, hot sauce or other condiments that deliver a little kick. While mayo is a consistent ingredient in these parts, everything else – sweet pickles, sour pickles, capers, paprika, hot stuff, crumbled bacon – is an individual choice. Pick your piquant poison and defend it as you see fit.
Now that deviled egg season is officially here, it’s time to get your game plan in order. If you are the designated deviled egg diva in your family, congrats. If you are vying for the position, don’t be chicken.
Making deviled eggs is fun, easy and requires little in the way of ingredients. I am in the camp of “the simpler, the better.”
Here is a recipe to up your confidence and help ensure your platter of deviled eggs yields zero leftovers at the Thanksgiving table.
Classic Southern deviled eggs
Ingredients:
6 large eggs.
2 tablespoons of mayonnaise. (I like Duke’s extra “twang.”)
1 teaspoon of prepared mustard. (If you want a sharper flavor, use Dijon.)
2 teaspoons of sweet pickle relish.
Salt and pepper to taste.
Paprika sprinkle, if desired.
Method
For easy-peel eggs: Place your eggs in a large saucepan and cover by 1-inch with cold water. Bring them to full boil using high heat, then remove from heat and cover. Allow the egg to sit for 10 minutes, then gently transfer them into a large bowl of ice water and allow to chill for 5 minutes. Crack the eggs on the countertop, beginning at the rounded end. The shell should slip right off.
Using a smooth knife, slice eggs in half length-wise and remove yolks to a bowl with a spoon, being careful not to tear the egg whites. Mash the yolks with a fork. Mix in mayo, mustard and relish. Taste and season as needed with salt and pepper. Arrange the stuffed eggs on a lettuce-lined platter. Sprinkle with paprika. Or try what the kids in my family call “Aunt Libby’s Surprise” by dusting with cayenne pepper. I like my deviled eggs to live up to their name.
Libby Wiersema writes about dining, food trends and the state’s culinary history for Discover South Carolina as well as other print and online media. Contact her at libbyscarolinaspoon@gmail.com.
