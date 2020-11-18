LIBBY WIERSEMA: Deviled eggs are a Southern holiday delicacy

Which came first: Thanksgiving or the deviled egg? You might be surprised to know it was the deviled egg.

Ancient Rome is considered by many food historians to be the birthplace of the South’s favorite holiday meal accompaniment. To please the gustatory expectations of the patrician crowd, those crafty Romans devised a method by which eggs were boiled, drizzled with sauce and served as a first course.

The trend gathered momentum, spreading to Spain in the 13th century. The Andalusian version more closely resembled the deviled eggs of today, with the yolk being mixed with spices, oil, salt and other seasonings. It was then spooned back into the egg, and the halves were secured with a tiny stick. (The first toothpick, perhaps?)

Of course, France soon got in on the act, showing up its European cousins with the addition of herbs, Dijon mustard and crunchy cornichons.

So, what did Southerners contribute to this evolution? Sweet pickles, namely. That contrast of savory and sweet is something we find irresistible. And there’s the matter of mayo, though that could be considered a modern-day version of the seasoned oils once used to give cooked eggs yolks that little extra fat we find so decadent.