LIBBY WIERSEMA: Dog days of summer call for cool tomato sandwiches

I am practically living off tomato sandwiches right now. My stove and oven have entered hibernation, so while they take a summertime snooze, I’m whipping out the Wonder bread and slicing, slathering and slapping together those yummy sammies.

Meaty, juicy homegrown tomatoes beg for such treatment. Not that I am growing any. Been there. Done that. Failed.

Instead, I spend Saturday mornings sniffing out farm stands and filling bags with ripe globes that have that certain feel and look about them: deeply red, of medium firmness and perhaps a light sprinkling of yellow flecks.

A bit of soil on the skin is desirable, though size doesn’t figure in so much for me. I’ve had excellent specimens that were as diminutive as a golf ball and some hefty enough to knock over a few bowling pins.

Of course, the No. 1 requirement is that they are born right here in the Pee Dee for fresh-picked flavor. My better-half’s uncle in Lake City was a reliable source for my summer tomato stash until he gave up the garden a couple of years ago because of various physical infirmities. Those were some tomatoes, too – tiny but brimming with a sweetness and juiciness that made them perfect for biting into, apple-style. I snacked on a lot of them just like that.