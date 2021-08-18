LIBBY WIERSEMA: Dreaming of deviled crab and Scrap Iron

While summer begins its wind-down and fresh vegetable bins are at peak capacity, I am thinking of one thing: deviled crab.

Obviously, I am feeling a disconnect between the season and the local culinary landscape. I have good reason, though, as I make preparation to head off to Daufuskie Island for a few weeks of secluded work.

If you’ve ever spent any time there, you already know the deviled crab is legendary. The Lowcountry waters surrounding the quirky little island are the perfect environment for growing the crafty, crusty critters. In another time, they signified much more than good eating for the Gullah community that called this sea island home.

Preparing and selling deviled crab was a hot cottage industry of sorts. But like other sources of old Daufuskie livelihoods – the once-burgeoning oyster industry, in particular – the stringencies and haphazard practices of the outside world eventually shut things down.