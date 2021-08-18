LIBBY WIERSEMA: Dreaming of deviled crab and Scrap Iron

While summer begins its wind-down and fresh vegetable bins are at peak capacity, I am thinking of one thing: deviled crab.
Obviously, I am feeling a disconnect between the season and the local culinary landscape. I have good reason, though, as I make preparation to head off to Daufuskie Island for a few weeks of secluded work.
If you’ve ever spent any time there, you already know the deviled crab is legendary. The Lowcountry waters surrounding the quirky little island are the perfect environment for growing the crafty, crusty critters. In another time, they signified much more than good eating for the Gullah community that called this sea island home.
Preparing and selling deviled crab was a hot cottage industry of sorts. But like other sources of old Daufuskie livelihoods – the once-burgeoning oyster industry, in particular – the stringencies and haphazard practices of the outside world eventually shut things down.
The first Daufuskie deviled crab recipe is thought to have made its debut in 1920 at a party given by Kizie Bryan. The reaction of her guests was so overwhelmingly positive that she decided to sell them at church picnics and such for 15 cents apiece. They were an island hit. Other cooks soon followed suit, but down the line, trusty government red tape ended the practice of home-based deviled crab sales. Technically, anyway. If you study the ins and outs of the island, you know just which houses will supply you with a cache of deviled crab at the toot of your golf cart horn. I once used that strategy to snag some pretty righteous Daufuskie deviled crabs. I felt zero guilt.
But if you’re not inclined to buck the system, there’s always Daufuskie Crab Company at the Freeport Marina. That’s where Ernestine Smith practices her deviled crab wizardry and to great effect. The recipe is secret – as all iconic recipes should be – but I read somewhere that folding claw meat into the mix adds a certain crabby element other deviled crab recipes fall short of.
And there’s nothing to compare with washing down a couple of deviled crabs with a signature, moonshine-infused Scrap Iron cocktail. The restaurant’s website tells the full history of Scrap Iron and even touts the many health benefits it imparts, particularly as they pertain to reversing the awful effects of caffeine. Seriously.
You can only get Scrap Iron on Daufuskie. Also note that Daufuskie deviled crab is not Daufuskie deviled crab unless it is prepared and eaten on the island. With that said, I will share a recipe here that you can use on the home-front to get an idea of what this delicacy is all about. Remember, though, that you’re just wading in the low tide. A true savoring of Daufuskie flavor requires a full-immersion island baptism.
Daufuskie-style Deviled Crab
For the crab mix:
1 pound crabmeat
2 stalks celery, finely chopped
4 green onions, sliced
2 garlic cloves, minced
1 tablespoon chopped parsley
1 tablespoon lemon juice
½ teaspoon cayenne pepper
2 tablespoons Duke’s mayonnaise
1 teaspoon of strong Dijon mustard
1 egg, lightly beaten
Salt and pepper, to taste
For the topping:
½ cup Italian-style breadcrumbs
3 tablespoons butter
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Combine all crab mix ingredients, parcel into 10 even portions and roll each into a ball. Press into a clean crab shell (or small ramekins if shells are not available). Cut butter into 10 pieces. Top crab mixture with butter and cover with breadcrumbs. Bake until golden brown, about 15 or 20 minutes.
Libby Wiersema writes about dining, food trends and the state’s culinary history for Discover South Carolina as well as other print and online media. Contact her at libbyscarolinaspoon@gmail.com.