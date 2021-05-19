LIBBY WIERSEMA: Dressing Light: Spring greens call for the fresh, light flavors of homemade salad dressings

Radicchio: Tender red leaves with white veins and a spicy flavor profile.

The most flavorful, visually appealing salads will have a mixture of textures, colors and flavors. Even if you don’t like the aggressive pepper punch of arugula, sweeter lettuces make a fabulous foil, so don’t let the bolder flavor turn you off.

Avoid adding heavy additions. If you want meat in your salad, make sure it has cooled, then thin-slice or shred before arranging on top of your greens. A light application of toasted nuts and thinly sliced vegetables work well, too. Bright, citrusy tastes accent, as well. Try shaving a fennel bulb or slicing jicama to add a sweet crunch or opt for strawberries, raspberries and blueberries. If you decide to include cheese, consider just a few shavings of aged parmesan.

While a balance of lettuces and appointments are key, it is the dressing that will either make or break the beautiful freshness you’ve assembled in your salad bowl. Here are three of my favorite dressings for springtime salads. They are easy to make, bursting with fresh flavor, and just right for complementing these leafy seasonal gifts. Mix them up, drizzle and refrigerate your leftovers – if you don’t drink them, that is. …

Orange Vinaigrette