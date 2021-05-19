LIBBY WIERSEMA: Dressing Light: Spring greens call for the fresh, light flavors of homemade salad dressings

Things are getting greener at South Carolina’s farmers markets. The variety of pretty spring lettuces are in full force, and that has me dreaming of salad.
Tender greens this time of year are delicate and send a hint of earthiness skimming off the palate – just right as we gear up for the brutal temperatures to come. Baby romaine, green and red leaf, butter and others are in the lineup for your light dining pleasure.
The best salads mix varieties to create interesting contrasts in flavor and texture. They also demand a light touch with dressings – these should be fresh, too, for superior results. But before we go further into that, let’s do a quick review of a few notable salad greens to consider:
Arugula: Dark green and peppery, especially wild arugula.
Baby: Sweet and colorful mixed young greens.
Butter (Boston): Delicate, sweet bright green cupped leaves.
Chard: Dark leaves with white (Swiss), red, golden or rainbow-colored stems.
Escarole: Sturdy but delicate leaves that appear smooth or with frizzy edges.
Spring mix: A mix of baby romaine, spinach, red leaf, green leaf, arugula and chard.
Radicchio: Tender red leaves with white veins and a spicy flavor profile.
The most flavorful, visually appealing salads will have a mixture of textures, colors and flavors. Even if you don’t like the aggressive pepper punch of arugula, sweeter lettuces make a fabulous foil, so don’t let the bolder flavor turn you off.
Avoid adding heavy additions. If you want meat in your salad, make sure it has cooled, then thin-slice or shred before arranging on top of your greens. A light application of toasted nuts and thinly sliced vegetables work well, too. Bright, citrusy tastes accent, as well. Try shaving a fennel bulb or slicing jicama to add a sweet crunch or opt for strawberries, raspberries and blueberries. If you decide to include cheese, consider just a few shavings of aged parmesan.
While a balance of lettuces and appointments are key, it is the dressing that will either make or break the beautiful freshness you’ve assembled in your salad bowl. Here are three of my favorite dressings for springtime salads. They are easy to make, bursting with fresh flavor, and just right for complementing these leafy seasonal gifts. Mix them up, drizzle and refrigerate your leftovers – if you don’t drink them, that is. …
Orange Vinaigrette
As light as it sounds, this dressing will invigorate your greens without overwhelming them.
¼ cup of orange juice (fresh-squeezed or your favorite).
3 tablespoons of rice vinegar.
1 tablespoon of honey or orange marmalade (for enhanced citrus flavor).
¼ cup extra virgin olive oil.
Pinch of kosher salt.
Freshly ground pepper.
Avocado Green Goddess
Avocado adds body and color to this mayo-free, creamy dressing that makes a great veggie dip, too. Give ingredients a whirl in the blender until smooth, transfer to a serving bowl and pass around the table.
1 medium ripe avocado, pitted and peeled.
3 tablespoons fresh chives, roughly chopped.
¼ cup buttermilk.
¼ cup fresh flat-leaf parsley.
1 tablespoon white wine vinegar.
Kosher salt and freshly ground white pepper.
Herbed Buttermilk Dressing
Drop that envelope of powdered mix and discover how ranch-style dressing should really taste. Mix, chill and dollop to your heart’s delight.
½ cup mayonnaise.
½ cup sour cream.
½ cup buttermilk (drizzle in a bit more if you desire a thinner consistency).
1 tablespoon fresh dill, snipped.
½ teaspoon fresh chives, snipped.
¼ teaspoon onion powder.
¼ teaspoon garlic powder.
Kosher salt and fresh ground pepper to taste.
Libby Wiersema writes about dining, food trends and the state’s culinary history for Discover South Carolina as well as other print and online media. Contact her at libbyscarolinaspoon@gmail.com.