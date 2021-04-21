LIBBY WIERSEMA: Hot dogs are a hot topic on social media

There are many more, of course, and this either speaks to the amazing versatility of the hot dog or the sometimes awe-inspiring, sometimes questionable depths of the human imagination. I am a huge fan of the hot dog, though an occasional indulger (heart health, you know). And I have experienced a diverse lineup of offerings, tasting the wares of many of hot dog master. Probably the most interesting was from a quirky bar in Atlanta that served hot dogs with a topping of cheese grits, tomatoes and bacon – and it was wonderful.

But after taking this grand tour of hot dog favorites, I suddenly feel compelled to break my rule, weigh in, and add to the controversy. The BEST hot dogs – and I mean THE BEST – are whipped up by Greek hot dog wizards in Birmingham, Alabama. These hot dog shops are legendary. The best are always Greek owned and operated, smell of grease, and narrowly designed to accommodate a single-file line of customers who order, then stand along a narrow shelf to eat while watching the black-and-white TV dangling from the ceiling. The dogs are crafted using a simple, but life-changing formula: a slightly charred frank in a steamed bun topped with mustard, onions, sauerkraut and their secret Greek hot dog sauce, a thin, reddish-brown, meatless condiment that I have devoted a good bit of my adult life trying to deconstruct.