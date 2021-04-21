LIBBY WIERSEMA: Hot dogs are a hot topic on social media

With great interest, I recently read a social media thread about the best local hot dogs.
As you can imagine, the verdicts were all over the place as die-hard hot doggers made the case for their favorites. From hot dog carts to various backroads convenience stores to mom-and-pop operations to well-known chains, it seems the “best” hot dog is very much a subjective matter. I didn’t jump into the fray for this reason, knowing it is fruitless to attempt to convince anyone that my pick is THE ONE.
Here in South Carolina, the most popular dog – hands down – is its namesake Carolina dog. This particular sandwich is specific in composition: bun, frank, onions, chili, slaw. The only allowable deviation (but one frowned upon by some Carolina dog purists) is a stripe of yellow mustard.
All of this favoritism got me thinking about the representative hot dogs from other regions. If you’ve never thought outside the Carolina dog box, it’s time to embark on a little culinary adventure.
Let’s take a little trip around the country to see what constitutes the “best” hot dog.
Probably most famous is the Chicago dog, readily identified by an unlikely mix of condiments: yellow mustard, onions, bright green sweet pickle relish, a dill pickle spear, tomato wedges, pickled sport peppers and a dash of celery salt. The frank is always beef and the bun, soft and freckled with poppyseeds. This “dragged through the garden” version might seem suspect to the average Southerner, but it is a right tasty dog that’s purdy to look at, too.
New Yorkers rave about their coneys that “pop” and come topped with steamed onions and mustard. A trip to the Big Apple isn’t complete without a stop by a hot dog cart for one of these beauties served steaming hot. When in Atlanta, eat dogs like the locals with Vidalia onions and coleslaw. Kansas City is right proud of its sauerkraut and Swiss cheese-topped franks served in sesame-speckled buns.
Texans are a little more predictable, favoring a spicy and delicious dog dotted with jalapenos, draped in chili and sprinkled with cheese. In the “Mile High” state of Colorado, the dogs reflect the motto with a footlong that hits the heights with a savory trio of grilled peppers, sauerkraut and onions. And at Boston’s Fenway Park, franks are hit with a double dose of heat as they are boiled and then grilled before being tucked into a New England-style bun (split on the top) and christened with mustard and relish. For those seeking an uber-regional experience, order yours with a topping of Boston baked beans.
The Southwest also goes for the beans – and everything else – with a mind-blowing hot dog topped with pintos, grilled peppers and onions, relish, tomatoes, tomatillo salsa, mayo, mustard and sharp cheddar. At its heart is a bacon-wrapped wiener for the win. This “kitchen sink” version is called the Sonoran, just so you know.
Others that rank among the over-the-top: the Italian dog of New Jersey featuring a frank inside of pizza bread topped with onions, peppers and fried potatoes. And in Philly, a lot of brotherly love goes into every Philadelphia dog, a head-shaking pairing of a frank and fish cake sandwiched in a bun with vinegar slaw and spicy mustard. (I just can’t. …) Another notable is found in Cleveland, where dogs are vehicles for a hearty helping of French fries slathered with barbecue or hot sauce and coleslaw. Brown mustard is sometimes allowed.
There are many more, of course, and this either speaks to the amazing versatility of the hot dog or the sometimes awe-inspiring, sometimes questionable depths of the human imagination. I am a huge fan of the hot dog, though an occasional indulger (heart health, you know). And I have experienced a diverse lineup of offerings, tasting the wares of many of hot dog master. Probably the most interesting was from a quirky bar in Atlanta that served hot dogs with a topping of cheese grits, tomatoes and bacon – and it was wonderful.
But after taking this grand tour of hot dog favorites, I suddenly feel compelled to break my rule, weigh in, and add to the controversy. The BEST hot dogs – and I mean THE BEST – are whipped up by Greek hot dog wizards in Birmingham, Alabama. These hot dog shops are legendary. The best are always Greek owned and operated, smell of grease, and narrowly designed to accommodate a single-file line of customers who order, then stand along a narrow shelf to eat while watching the black-and-white TV dangling from the ceiling. The dogs are crafted using a simple, but life-changing formula: a slightly charred frank in a steamed bun topped with mustard, onions, sauerkraut and their secret Greek hot dog sauce, a thin, reddish-brown, meatless condiment that I have devoted a good bit of my adult life trying to deconstruct.
I have spent countless hours trying to replicate it, always searching for clues and begging for recipes. The closest I ever got was when Mr. Pappas, proprietor of the now-defunct Mr. Hot Dog in Bessemer, told me his sauce had 17 ingredients. To be given that smattering of info was quite an accomplishment, as these Greek hot dog kings are remarkably tight-lipped. When they die, their sauce secrets die with them. I do not exaggerate. RIP Mr. Hot Dog, Pete’s, Lyric and others that have closed in recent years when their owners went to hot dog heaven and left in their wake massive hot dog deprivation.
In my desperation, I once approached a girl behind the counter of one of my favorite dog joints and whispered, “Check the bathroom.” Inside, I had left a $20 bill and a note that read: “Please tell me what’s in the sauce. I will be waiting outside on the corner.” I never saw that girl again, nor the $20. Oh, well. It’s the price you sometimes pay when you’re a food sleuth. In any case, my hot dog dreams consist of me bellying up to the counter, ordering the signature “buy three, get one free” all-the-way hot dog special, dusting them with cayenne pepper (as is customary in the Magic City) and washing them down with a cold can of Grapico. Ahhhhh-mazing.
Yes – this is definitely THE ONE. Fight me.
Libby Wiersema writes about dining, food trends and the state’s culinary history for Discover South Carolina as well as other print and online media. Contact her at libbyscarolinaspoon@gmail.com.