LIBBY WIERSEMA: Pickled shrimp makes the perfect summer supper

Shrimp season is in full swing, and you should be taking advantage of that abundance.

In my opinion, South Carolina shrimp is the cream of the crop; I have never tasted better. My summer calendar is penciled in with jaunts to the coastline for replenishing my shrimp supply. Murrells Inlet, Georgetown, McClellanville, Mt. Pleasant, Edisto Island and on down to Bluffton – I hit them all at various times during the season.

I want my shrimp fresh off the boat, and living in South Carolina makes that aspiration an easily attainable goal. What I don’t eat right away goes into the freezer, so I have plenty to go with my grits and rice during the warm weather months.

My favorite shrimp dishes are those requiring the lightest touches. A gentle poaching and chilling make up the extent of any cooking and are the first steps for three of my summertime go-tos: shrimp salad, shrimp cocktail and pickled shrimp.

Today I want to focus on pickled shrimp, a quintessential Lowcountry staple of cocktail parties and light suppers on days when the temps call for a glass of iced tea and something cool and fresh to eat.