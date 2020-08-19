LIBBY WIERSEMA: Put a little pickle in your Sunday morning

Sunday mornings are highly anticipated in my house. I typically rise early, head into the kitchen and tell Alexa to crank up Birmingham Mountain Radio.
It’s the only day of the week I make breakfast, so the fam awakens to the rattling of pots and pans and, shortly thereafter, the aroma of good things cooking.
Sometimes they get their beloved wheat germ pancakes and applewood bacon. Sometimes they get homemade biscuits, sausage and grits.
If I have some fresh eggs from my neighbor’s chickens and a ripe avocado, it’s huevos rancheros for a spicy start to the day.
But these are just the tasks I have to get out of the way before I get to the good part. While the fam might be excited to get their morning grub, I am the one filled with anticipation. That’s because this is the day I treat myself to a big, beautiful, bold Bloody Mary.
That’s right. My breakfast most always comes in a glass. My Facebook photo gallery is filled with images of my crafty creations, each brimming with all kinds of yummy things to nibble as I sip. One of my most “liked” versions was outfitted with Italian sausage and a meatball – heh.
In any case, while the fam cleans their plates, I gather my supplies: Charleston Bold Bloody Mary mix, Old Bay for my glass rim, and a special-blend coarse pepper made just for those who like their drink to really pack a spice punch.
My most common go-to garnishes are then prepared. I trim celery, fry up crispy strips of bacon, slice lemon and spear pearl onions, pepperoncini, olives and pickled okra.
The pickled okra is the star of the garnishes. While the grocery store varieties are decent enough, refrigerator okra pickles made at home are a little bit of crispy, spicy heaven and really make the Bloody Mary experience super savory.
They are so easy to make, too. Once you put together your first batch, believe me – there’s no going back. Here is a recipe I adapted a couple of years ago:
Refrigerator Okra Pickles
Ingredients:
1½ pounds of okra
2½ cups of white vinegar
2 cups of water
3 tablespoons of sugar
2 tablespoons of kosher salt
1 teaspoon of whole peppercorns
1 teaspoon of coriander seeds
1 teaspoon of cumin seeds
4 large fresh dill sprigs
2 jalapeno peppers, seeded and quartered lengthwise
4 garlic cloves, peeled and halved lengthwise
Directions:
In a large pot, bring vinegar, water, sugar, salt, peppercorns and seeds to a boil.
Stir until the sugar and salt dissolve.
Remove the pot from the heat.
Add the washed okra, fresh dill, jalapenos and garlic. Stir gently.
Cover the pot and set aside to cool.
Once it reaches room temperature, transfer the contents of the pot to a large, clean jar or other container. Apply a lid and tuck the brined okra medley away in the refrigerator for three to seven days before sampling.
Confession: I never wait three to seven days to sample these little beauties. Honestly, they taste fantastic from the get-go, though a little time in the refrigerator heightens the flavor and crunch. If you do start sampling right away, you will need to apply a bit of self-discipline so you don’t eat the whole batch. Just envision your Bloody Mary without that delicious okra bobbing up from the glass. That would be a sad Bloody Mary, indeed.
Now, a few tips for making okra pickles.
When selecting okra, choose bright green pods that are on the thinner, smaller side. You don’t want the woody, cigar-size pods. Buy them the day you are going to make the pickles for the crispiest results.
Put your fresh okra in a large bowl and fill it with water. Gently swish them around with your hands and drain. Sometimes I do this twice, depending on how clear the water is after the first rinse.
Then, I lay them out on a large towel and lightly pat them dry. If necessary, modestly trim any dark tops.
Now, your okra is ready for pickling – just like me on a Sunday morning.
Libby Wiersema writes about dining, food trends and the state’s culinary history for Discover South Carolina as well as other print and online media. Contact her at libbyscarolinaspoon@gmail.com.
